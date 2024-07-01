BounceBit Launches Easy And Superfast Products, Announcing Activities To Reward Users With Yield Boosts And BB Tokens

In Brief BounceBit intends to launch two new products, Easy and Superfast, along with associated reward activities in July.

Bitcoin restaking platform BounceBit (BB) announced its intention to launch two new products, Easy and Superfast, along with associated reward activities.

Easy is a new product aimed at streamlining yield earning for BTCB and USDT holders. It features fixed APR, single interaction, and high yield, as well as direct deposit and withdrawal capabilities. This offering utilizes BounceBit’s CeDeFi infrastructure to provide users with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly method to increase their holdings.

The structure of Easy includes a 30-day fixed term with a minimum investment requirement of 5000 USDT or 0.1 BTC, and a lock-up period lasting 30 days.

The upcoming Superfast product, expected to launch this month, introduces on-chain brokerage services for BounceBit. It aims to provide swift and liquid transactions for BB and Liquid Custody Tokens. Moreover, it seeks to resolve liquidity issues for BBTC and BBUSD arising from blockchain fragmentation.

In addition to launching new products, BounceBit intends to conduct promotional campaigns to reward users with incentives such as yield boosts and BB tokens. Moreover, users can anticipate multiple integrations of Liquid Custody Tokens (LCT) with leading Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain projects, along with previews of a comprehensive BounceClub overhaul.

Binance Oracle Supports Data Feeds For BounceBit’s Liquid Custody Tokens

BounceBit functions as a Layer 1 network employing a dual-token system. This setup merges the security attributes of Bitcoin with full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing validators to stake both BTC and BB tokens.

By facilitating the restaking of Bitcoin through bridges and oracles, it seeks to improve operational efficiency and strengthen its security measures.

Recently, oracle solution Binance Oracle supported data feeds for BounceBit’s LCTs, enabling secure access to price feeds for developers and projects and guaranteed data availability, further promoting the adoption of BBTC and BBUSD tokens.

