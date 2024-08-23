BNB Chain Integrates Parlia Into Erigon 3, Prepares For Mainnet Launch In September

In Brief BNB Chain unveiled the incorporation of the Parlia consensus protocol into the latest Ethereum client, Erigon 3.

Blockchain ecosystem for Web3, BNB Chain (BSC), unveiled the incorporation of the Parlia consensus protocol into the latest Ethereum client, Erigon 3. This adaptation focuses on enhancing speed and cost-efficiency to better support its decentralized application (dApp) ecosystem.

Parlia integrates aspects of Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Proof-of-Authority (PoA), facilitating quicker block times as well as reduced transaction costs.

The incorporation of Parlia into Erigon 3 allows the client to meet BSC’s operational needs more effectively. This integration enhances Erigon 3’s performance for individuals operating Archive nodes by merging Parlia’s hybrid consensus mechanism with Erigon’s existing optimized architecture.

The performance metrics from the BSC Testnet show a 50% reduction in disk usage, indicating improved disk footprint efficiency. Additionally, Erigon 3 synced on Chapel in about ten hours, a notable improvement compared to the one-week sync time with the preceding version.

At present, the mainnet is syncing, as the new snapshots are not compatible with Erigon 2. The blockchain’s team aims to launch the mainnet version by the end of September and will maintain its backing for Erigon 2 temporarily to facilitate a streamlined transition.

BNB Chain Unveils $1M Gas Subsidy Program To Boost Ecosystem Innovation

BNB Chain functions as a decentralized ecosystem that relies on community involvement, consisting of several interconnected blockchains. Among these is BSC, which provides Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility and supports a multi-chain setup via Layer 2 solutions such as opBNB. Additionally, the ecosystem includes the BNB Beacon Chain, which handles staking and governance, and BNB Greenfield, a decentralized data storage network designed to improve data security and accessibility within the ecosystem.

Recently, it has introduced a three-month Gas subsidy program, designed to encourage ongoing innovation and development within its ecosystem. Over the course of this program, more than $1 million will be allocated as rewards to developers and projects.

