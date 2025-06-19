BNB Chain To Activate Maxwell Upgrade On June 30, Cutting Block Times To 0.75 Seconds And Enhancing Network Efficiency

In Brief BNB Chain’s upcoming Maxwell upgrade will halve block times to 0.75 seconds, boosting network speed, dApp responsiveness, and validator efficiency, while requiring adjustments from developers and MEV participants ahead of the June 30, 2025 mainnet hardfork.

Blockchain network, developed by cryptocurrency exchange Binance, BNB Chain announced the upcoming Maxwell upgrade to the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which will reduce block times from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds. This update is expected to enhance transaction throughput, overall network responsiveness, and validator efficiency. The upgrade incorporates three improvement proposals—BEP-524, BEP-563, and BEP-564—each targeting specific aspects of chain performance and communication.

BEP-524 proposes reducing the block interval to 0.75 seconds, continuing the optimization process that began with the earlier Lorentz hardfork. The reduction is intended to speed up transaction confirmation times, improve the responsiveness of decentralized applications, and streamline user interaction in sectors like decentralized finance (DeFi) and GameFi.

BEP-563 aims to optimize validator operations by improving peer-to-peer messaging within the validator network. These communication upgrades are designed to enhance block proposal efficiency, reduce synchronization issues, and maintain network stability under faster block conditions.

BEP-564 introduces enhancements to the bsc/2 protocol by adding two new message types—GetBlocksByRangeMsg and RangeBlocksMsg. These enable more efficient block fetching by allowing multiple recent blocks to be requested and received in a single exchange, significantly improving synchronization speeds between nodes.

The Maxwell upgrade is expected to deliver system-wide benefits for users, developers, validators, and infrastructure operators across the BSC ecosystem.

Maxwell Upgrade To Accelerate BNB Smart Chain Performance, Reduce Latency, And Reshape Validator, Developer, And MEV Operations

With the implementation of the Maxwell upgrade, end users will experience faster transaction processing, resulting in more seamless interactions with decentralized applications (dApps), including functions such as token swaps and non-fungible token (NFT) minting. Developers will gain access to a broader design space due to reduced network latency; however, they will also need to review and adjust any time-dependent logic within their applications to prevent potential synchronization errors or race conditions.

Validators and node operators should anticipate a moderate increase in computational requirements. The enhancements to peer-to-peer messaging and block synchronization are intended to maintain operational stability despite the faster block production rate. To accommodate these improvements, several consensus-related parameters are being modified. The epoch length will be doubled from 500 to 1,000 blocks, while TurnLength is increasing from 8 to 16 blocks. At the new block interval of 0.75 seconds, this results in each validator’s turn lasting approximately 12 seconds. Fast finality will now be achievable in about 1.875 seconds, contributing to quicker and more consistent confirmation times.

For participants involved in maximum extractable value (MEV) strategies, the updated block interval introduces a more compressed execution window. MEV builders will need to adjust to having under one second to submit bids per block, which may render some existing tactics ineffective under the new timing constraints.

As outlined in the official timeline, the mainnet hardfork is planned for June 30th, 2025, pending successful testnet validation.

