BNB Chain Expands BNB Hack To Feature AI, DeSoc, DeSci, And DePIN Tracks

In Brief BNB Chain has launched BNB Hack, featuring AI, DeSci, DeSoc, and DePIN tracks, to support the integration of its blockchain technology into real-world applications.

Blockchain network developed by cryptocurrency exchange Binance, BNB Chain introduced BNB Hack, a long-term international hackathon initiative targeted at developers. The program is structured around four primary categories: AI, decentralized science (DeSci), decentralized society (DeSoc), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

The stated objective of the initiative is to support the broader integration of blockchain technology into real-world applications. With an expanded scope, the program is designed to accommodate a range of development areas including autonomous agents, decentralized research frameworks, digital social structures, and infrastructure-related blockchain systems.

The hackathon operates on a rolling submission model, allowing participants to submit their entries at their own pace. BNB Chain will evaluate submissions and announce winners on a bi-weekly basis. The program offers participants the opportunity to gain exposure, receive support from the ecosystem, and compete for various incentives.

This hackathon provides a combination of virtual and on-site elements, offering a flexible format for participation. Submissions are accepted on an ongoing basis, with evaluations conducted every two weeks to determine if any projects meet the criteria for tiered rewards. Although there is no specified submission deadline, organizers may choose to close the application window at any point, and early participation is recommended for those seeking increased support from BNB Chain and a greater likelihood of securing recognition.

Participants selected as winners may also be granted expedited interviews for inclusion in upcoming demo day presentations or the MVB accelerator program. In addition to the competition itself, the hackathon will feature expert-led workshops and mentorship opportunities, with further details to be announced in future updates via social media channels. A dedicated Discord server is available around the clock for technical support, team-building, and general inquiries related to the event.

Several thematic areas have been outlined within the four primary tracks of the hackathon to help guide project development. In the AI track, participants are encouraged to revisit challenge prompts originally featured in the BNB AI Hack to inspire innovative solutions.

The DeSoc track emphasizes constructing the social framework necessary for a more transparent, user-driven Web3 ecosystem. This track invites submissions that support individual empowerment, authentic online interactions, and novel models of community governance. Areas of focus include decentralized social graph applications that prioritize user data ownership and interoperability, practical implementations of decentralized identity (DID) and reputation systems on BNB Chain to strengthen authentication mechanisms, and platforms designed to support social DAOs with inclusive governance tools and community engagement features.

In the DeSci track, the emphasis is on reshaping scientific collaboration and transparency. The aim is to support open-access tools and systems that enable more effective research funding, knowledge sharing, and verification processes. Potential projects include funding platforms influenced by models like science.fun, Kicktech, and metasci, frameworks for intellectual property management and commercialization, and tools designed to verify key research milestones and ensure reproducibility.

The DePIN track is focused on integrating blockchain with real-world physical systems and assets. The goal is to develop applications that democratize access to infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and propose innovative economic models tied to tangible services and environments.

Participants may be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in prize money. Additional advantages available to selected winners include the opportunity to collaborate with BNB Chain partners, access to potential seed funding and grant programs, and comprehensive marketing assistance. For selected projects, a demonstration session will be organized and featured through BNB Chain’s official channels, with each session highlighting four to five teams.

Eligibility Criteria For Projects: New Deployments, Open Source, And On-Chain Activity Required

In order to qualify for participation, projects must be launched on either a testnet or mainnet following the official announcement date, without restrictions on when development originally began. Submissions are required to be newly introduced and must not have taken part in previous hackathons or received prior funding, in order to maintain a level playing field for all entrants.

Each project should be deployed on or demonstrate connectivity to either the opBNB or BSC mainnet or testnet, and must remain open source and freely accessible for public use. Required materials include a GitHub repository, a presentation deck, and a demonstration video. Additionally, the contract address associated with the submission must have recorded a minimum of two successful transactions within the defined hackathon period.

