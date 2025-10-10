Blockdaemon and Aave Labs Form Strategic Partnership To Advance Institutional DeFi Adoption

In Brief Blockdaemon and Aave Labs have formed a strategic partnership to provide institutions with secure, direct access to Aave’s DeFi lending markets and onchain liquidity through the Blockdaemon Earn Stack.

Infrastructure company Blockdaemon announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Aave Labs, a core technology contributor to the Aave Protocol, aimed at enabling streamlined institutional access to decentralized finance (DeFi) lending markets.

Through this collaboration, Aave Vaults will act as the exclusive primary lending provider integrated within the Blockdaemon DeFi Widget, which forms a central component of Blockdaemon’s Earn Stack.

The integration facilitates direct institutional access to Aave’s onchain capital markets, designed to support institutional-scale operations and providing access to more than $70 billion in liquidity through Aave Vaults, while delivering optimized risk-adjusted returns.

The partnership also includes support for BTC, ETH, and stablecoin assets, as well as Horizon, an expanding institutional platform that allows borrowing against tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

By combining the expertise and reliability of both organizations, the collaboration aims to establish a new standard for institutional engagement in the DeFi ecosystem. This announcement outlines the advantages the partnership introduces for Blockdaemon users, Aave participants, and the broader DeFi community.

Blockdaemon And Aave Partnership Unlocks Secure, Direct Access To Institutional DeFi Yields While Maintaining Full Asset Control

Through this integration, Blockdaemon enables users to utilize staking rewards and idle balances within Aave’s DeFi markets directly via the Blockdaemon Earn Stack, while maintaining full ownership of their assets.

This setup allows access to stable and transparent cryptocurrency and stablecoin yields across Aave pools without introducing additional smart contract risks or relying on intermediaries.

Aave Vaults operate on a non-custodial model, ensuring that users retain control over their holdings. While Aave Labs oversees the security and functionality of the Vault infrastructure, Blockdaemon provides institutional-grade node and staking services, establishing an efficient connection between institutional capital and decentralized liquidity.

As strategic collaborators, Blockdaemon and Aave plan to pursue further initiatives aimed at advancing institutional DeFi adoption. The partnership represents a significant step toward enabling the secure and scalable integration of institutional capital into onchain ecosystems.

