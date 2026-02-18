en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
February 18, 2026

Bitwise To Launch Prediction‑Market ETFs Tracking US Election Outcomes

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 18, 2026 at 4:41 am Updated: February 18, 2026 at 4:41 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 18, 2026 at 4:41 am

In Brief

Bitwise’s political‑outcome ETF filings signal a growing push to turn US election results into regulated, tradable financial events.

Bitwise To Launch Prediction‑Market ETFs Tracking US Election Outcomes

According to crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett, asset manager Bitwise has submitted a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking approval for a set of funds linked to event contracts tied to the outcomes of US elections. The firm’s prospectus introduces a new series of ETFs under the PredictionShares label, outlining six products designed to function in a manner similar to prediction markets and intended for listing on NYSE Arca.

The structure divides each political contest into separate funds. Two vehicles correspond to the 2028 presidential race, paying out depending on whether the Democratic or Republican candidate wins. Another pair is tied to which party secures control of the Senate in 2026, while the final two mirror the outcome of the House elections. The prospectus states that each fund seeks capital appreciation if the specified party prevails in its respective race, while also noting that the fund would lose nearly all of its value if the anticipated result does not occur.

Each ETF allocates at least eighty percent of its assets to binary event contracts—derivatives commonly used in political prediction markets and traded on exchanges regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. These instruments settle at one dollar when the referenced event happens and at zero when it does not, creating a straightforward payoff structure that mirrors the binary nature of electoral outcomes.

In practice, Bitwise is segmenting each race into distinct investment choices, allowing market participants to select the scenario they believe is most likely. The daily price of each fund reflects the market’s evolving assessment of that probability, moving between zero and one as polling data, news cycles, and broader sentiment shift. This approach effectively brings the mechanics of prediction markets into a regulated ETF format, raising broader questions about the growing financialization of political events and the implications of treating electoral outcomes as tradable assets.

Political‑Outcome ETFs Gain Momentum As Issuers Push Prediction‑Market Concepts Into Mainstream Finance

James Seyffart’s observation that “the financialization and ETF‑ization of everything continues” captures a broader shift in how markets are beginning to absorb event‑driven speculation into regulated investment products. His remark comes as another example of this trend emerges, with filings that mirror the structure of prediction markets now appearing with increasing frequency. Seyffart noted that this is not the first attempt to introduce such instruments and is unlikely to be the last, pointing to a recent Roundhill submission that follows the same model.

Roundhill’s prospectus outlines a similar suite of exchange‑listed funds built around political outcomes, offering six products tied to the results of presidential, Senate, and House elections. The parallel between the two filings suggests that political‑event ETFs are moving from isolated experiments to a potential new category within the broader market. Their appearance reflects a growing willingness among issuers to package binary, outcome‑based contracts into familiar investment vehicles, effectively bringing prediction‑market logic into mainstream finance.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Meta And NVIDIA Sign Multiyear Deal To Supply Millions Of AI Chips For Massive Infrastructure Expansion

by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026

Anthropic Unveils Claude Sonnet 4.6, Delivering Near‑Opus Performance And Expanded Long‑Context Capabilities

by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026

MEXC Boosts Earn Yields And Lending Options As Competition For Flexible Crypto Income Intensifies

by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026

Quantum Threat Puts Millions Of Dormant Bitcoins—And Satoshi’s Holdings—At The Center Of A High‑Stakes Upgrade Debate

by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Meta And NVIDIA Sign Multiyear Deal To Supply Millions Of AI Chips For Massive Infrastructure Expansion

by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026

Anthropic Unveils Claude Sonnet 4.6, Delivering Near‑Opus Performance And Expanded Long‑Context Capabilities

by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026

MEXC Boosts Earn Yields And Lending Options As Competition For Flexible Crypto Income Intensifies

by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026

Quantum Threat Puts Millions Of Dormant Bitcoins—And Satoshi’s Holdings—At The Center Of A High‑Stakes Upgrade Debate

by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Meta And NVIDIA Sign Multiyear Deal To Supply Millions Of AI Chips For Massive Infrastructure Expansion
Business News Report Technology
Meta And NVIDIA Sign Multiyear Deal To Supply Millions Of AI Chips For Massive Infrastructure Expansion
by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026
Anthropic Unveils Claude Sonnet 4.6, Delivering Near‑Opus Performance And Expanded Long‑Context Capabilities
Business News Report Technology
Anthropic Unveils Claude Sonnet 4.6, Delivering Near‑Opus Performance And Expanded Long‑Context Capabilities
by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026
MEXC Boosts Earn Yields And Lending Options As Competition For Flexible Crypto Income Intensifies
Business News Report
MEXC Boosts Earn Yields And Lending Options As Competition For Flexible Crypto Income Intensifies
by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026
Quantum Threat Puts Millions Of Dormant Bitcoins—And Satoshi’s Holdings—At The Center Of A High‑Stakes Upgrade Debate
Markets News Report Technology
Quantum Threat Puts Millions Of Dormant Bitcoins—And Satoshi’s Holdings—At The Center Of A High‑Stakes Upgrade Debate
by Alisa Davidson
February 18, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.