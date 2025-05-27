Bitlayer Partners With Antpool, F2Pool, And SpiderPool To Advance BitVM Bridge Deployment

In Brief Bitlayer has entered into strategic agreements with Antpool, F2Pool, and SpiderPool, representing a step toward establishing the technical foundation required for the practical deployment of the BitVM Bridge.

Layer 2 Bitcoin scaling platform Bitlayer has entered into strategic agreements with three Bitcoin mining pools—Antpool, F2Pool, and SpiderPool. The cooperation represents a step toward establishing the technical foundation required for the practical deployment of the BitVM Bridge.

The BitVM Bridge is built upon the BitVM framework, which simulates smart contract capabilities on the Bitcoin network without requiring any modifications to the core protocol. This design enables Bitcoin to be transferred into programmable environments in a secure and efficient manner, thereby supporting its integration into decentralized finance systems.

The operational mechanism involves two key smart contracts: one on the Bitcoin network that oversees the locking and unlocking of Bitcoin, and another on a secondary chain that is responsible for issuing and destroying Peg-BTC tokens, which are used to represent Bitcoin within the decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure. Participants in this system fulfill specific roles. Individuals depositing Bitcoin interact with the first contract to receive Peg-BTC on the secondary chain. Those looking to withdraw Bitcoin return Peg-BTC for redemption. Liquidity providers facilitate these withdrawals and are later compensated through the Bitcoin-based contract. Another group monitors for any malicious behavior and has the authority to dispute questionable activities. The protocol is structured around a pre-authorized transaction framework that maps all legitimate exit paths, allowing only predetermined transactions to proceed.

🧡We’re beyond excited to break the news:

Bitlayer has forged strategic partnerships with three major BTC mining pools — Antpool, F2Pool, and SpiderPool — whose combined global hashrate accounts for nearly 40% of the total Bitcoin network. @AntPoolofficial @f2pool_official… pic.twitter.com/RLXoDot625 — Bitlayer BitVM (@BitlayerLabs) May 27, 2025

Currently, the challenge mechanism utilized by BitVM bridges depends on non-standard transactions (NSTs), which are compatible with Bitcoin’s consensus rules but not supported by the default Bitcoin Core client. In order to overcome this limitation, Bitlayer has engaged with mempool operators to introduce a network layer capable of accepting NSTs and ensuring their eventual inclusion in blocks. This setup allows for the submission of NSTs within the challenge process through dependable mempool or mining services, thereby reinforcing the security of the BitVM Bridge.

The involvement of mining entities that collectively represent over 36.2% of the Bitcoin network’s total hashrate not only integrates their operations with the protocol’s trajectory but also introduces the potential for new economic frameworks. These include transaction fee revenue derived from verifying activity on the BitVM Bridge, foundational support for Bitcoin-based rollup technologies, and the emergence of future use cases or models that have yet to be conceptualized. Concurrently, Bitlayer’s research division will maintain close collaboration with its ecosystem partners to support ongoing development and refinement of the BitVM protocol.

Andy, CEO of Antpool, noted that Bitlayer’s BitVM has the potential to stimulate new economic activity and generate fee-based income for miners.

“Built on BitVM, Bitlayer enables BTC to flow into DeFi and Layer 2 ecosystems. That means more use, more fees, and long-term sustainability for miners,” Andy stated in a written statement.

Leon Liang, Chief Strategy Officer at F2Pool, highlighted the importance of innovation, stating, “We want to support high-quality projects like Bitlayer that expand what Bitcoin can do.”

SpiderPool CTO Kenway commented on the broader potential of Bitcoin as a financial services platform, saying, “This partnership lets us unlock new possibilities for Bitcoin DeFi. It enhances Bitcoin’s utility while reinforcing miners’ central role in the ecosystem.”

Bitlayer is developing what is considered the initial practical implementation of the BitVM framework. This approach combines a high-assurance security model with a smart contract execution layer designed for speed, aiming to broaden the range of DeFi applications available on Bitcoin.

The timing of Bitlayer’s collaborative efforts, following its engagements with multiple Layer 1 networks and related protocols such as Sui, Base, Starknet, Arbitrum, Sonic, Sundial, and Plume Network, reflects a growing interest in solutions based on the BitVM architecture for bridging Bitcoin.

At present, Bitlayer is working to integrate additional collaborators who are positioned to serve as early participants in the adoption of the BitVM Bridge and contribute to the development of a Bitcoin-focused financial ecosystem, with an emphasis on maintaining the underlying network’s long-term security.

