Bitget Wallet Upgrades Swap To Super DEX, Expanding Access To Decentralized Trading, Early Investment Opportunities, And Sustainable Profit

In Brief Bitget Wallet has announced the upgrade of Swap to Super DEX, reducing entry barriers, assisting users in entering Web3, and enabling traders to maximize returns through intelligent liquidity aggregation and advanced trading tools.

Non-custodial Web3 wallet and decentralized platform, Bitget Wallet announced the complete upgrade of its Swap feature to the Super decentralized exchange (DEX).

Super DEX is designed to foster fair, inclusive, and profitable Web3 trading for everyone by integrating advanced technology with a wide ecosystem. Its goal is to become the fundamental infrastructure for decentralized finance, aimed at lowering entry barriers, allowing one billion users to engage with Web3, and empowering traders to optimize returns through intelligent liquidity aggregation and trading tools.

Super DEX enables users to trade over one million tokens across more than 130 blockchains, including popular networks such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Base. This gives users seamless access to trending assets, like Solana meme coins and BNB Chain meme tokens, without needing to switch wallets. In addition, Super DEX’s investment research team and algorithmic monitoring system track emerging assets and provide a curated “Hot Picks” token list in real-time, helping users seize investment opportunities without the need for extensive research.

In order to enhance trading efficiency, Super DEX optimizes each trade by aggregating data from hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and Jupiter. This allows it to automatically find the best prices and minimize slippage. Moreover, Super DEX continuously analyzes on-chain conditions in real-time, adjusting the slippage threshold before transaction confirmation to reduce the risk of losses from market fluctuations. Users can also manually set their preferred slippage levels to align with their personal risk preferences.

The platform supports Multi-chain Gas Fee Payments, now available on Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, Morph, and Polygon, with plans to expand to more chains. Additionally, Super DEX allows Multi-token Gas Fee Payments, enabling users to pay gas fees using multiple tokens like ETH, BGB, USDT, and USDC through GetGas. It also offers “Gas-free” Gas Vouchers, which can be earned by participating in Bitget Wallet campaigns and used to offset gas fees for transactions.

Super DEX Introduces Instant Cross-Chain Swaps, Alpha Discovery, And Multiple Trading Modes For Enhanced User Experience

Web3 is constantly evolving, and what is trending today may change quickly. Super DEX simplifies the process of cross-chain swaps, helping users avoid missing out due to the complexity of blockchain technologies. It automates gas payments and asset conversions to lower costs and remove barriers, supporting Cross-chain Swaps and offering Gas-free Cross-chain Trading.

Giving users a competitive edge, Super DEX provides tools like a Daily Hot Picks List, highlighting high-potential meme coins, and an AI Token Analysis Tool. By integrating third-party AI analysis, Super DEX automatically generates token reports for non-Chinese mainland users. These reports include details such as team background, community popularity, sentiment analysis from X, and insights from key opinion leaders (KOLs) and smart money trends to provide a comprehensive market view.

Super DEX also offers a variety of trading tools tailored to different user needs. The Instant Swap feature supports eight chains, including Solana, Base, and Polygon, with two times faster execution for new token launches. The Limit Trading feature allows users to set limit orders on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Base, automating trades at optimal prices. Lastly, the MemeX Trading Tool enables real-time tracking of newly launched meme coins within the first 60 seconds, along with a historical analysis of 100x trends, helping users refine their trading strategies.

Bitget Wallet serves as a comprehensive platform for Web3, bringing together a wide range of possibilities in a single non-custodial wallet. With a user base exceeding 60 million, it provides an array of on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a decentralised application (dApp) browser, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, and cryptocurrency payments. Recently, Bitget Wallet introduced its roadmap for 2025, which places an emphasis on Payment Finance (PayFi) as a key initiative to further drive the adoption of Web3 technology.

