Bitget Wallet Introduces Multichain Gas Abstraction, Removing Native Token Friction

In Brief Bitget Wallet implements EIP-7702 to abstract gas fees across major blockchain networks, allowing users to pay directly with stablecoins without pre-funding gas accounts or native tokens.

Non-custodial wallet provider Bitget Wallet introduced a comprehensive gas abstraction system that now functions across Solana, TRON, and multiple EVM-compatible blockchains. The enhancement enables users to pay network transaction fees using stablecoins such as USDT and USDC or the platform’s native BGB token, removing the requirement to maintain balances of native assets like ETH, TRX, or SOL for gas payments.

With this functionality, token transfers and decentralized swaps can be executed while deducting gas fees directly from users’ USDT, USDC, or BGB holdings at the moment of transaction. By eliminating the need to pre-fund separate gas accounts, the update brings the self-custodial experience closer to that of centralized exchanges.

The gas abstraction system operates seamlessly within the wallet’s interface, requiring no manual setup or additional balances. Fees are displayed in USDT, USDC, or BGB and are automatically processed during execution. The current rollout supports leading EVM networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism, alongside Solana and TRON, with further integrations—such as Plasma, Sei, and Morph—under active development.

“Abstracting gas payments is a foundational step toward making self-custody usable at scale,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “It removes one of the most persistent frictions in Web3 — the need to manage native gas tokens across fragmented ecosystems,” he added.

Bitget Wallet Expands Full Gas Abstraction Across 24 Blockchains, Enabling Seamless Stablecoin Transactions

The implementation of Bitget Wallet’s gas abstraction varies by blockchain. On EVM-compatible networks, it utilizes EIP-7702, which allows externally owned accounts to delegate transaction execution to smart contract logic, enabling stablecoin-based gas payments. On Solana, the system leverages the native Paymaster model to bypass the need for SOL, while on TRON, an energy leasing mechanism abstracts gas costs. Each method eliminates the requirement for users to hold or manage native tokens when conducting transactions.

This development builds upon Bitget Wallet’s previous GetGas system, which allowed users to pre-fund gas fees using USDT, USDC, ETH, or BGB across 14 networks. While GetGas simplified gas management, the new architecture moves toward full gas abstraction, removing the need for any separate gas top-ups.

Bitget Wallet now supports cross-chain transfers and swaps across 24 blockchains, positioning it as one of the most extensive cross-chain infrastructures currently available. Future updates are expected to expand gas abstraction to cross-chain operations, further advancing a seamless, blockchain-agnostic user experience.

