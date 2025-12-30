Bitget Wallet Reports 2025 Growth Across Trading, Payments, And Onchain Yield, Highlighting Shift Toward Multi-Purpose Crypto Use

In Brief In 2025, Bitget Wallet saw significant growth across trading, payments, and yield products, reflecting a shift toward multi-purpose, everyday crypto use beyond purely trading-focused activity.

Cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced that it has concluded 2025 with rising onchain activity across trading, payments, and yield products, reflecting a broader change in how self-custodial wallets are used as adoption moved beyond early, trading-centric audiences.

Data from the year suggest that wallets are increasingly operating as multi-purpose financial applications, supporting spending, saving, and asset management alongside trading. Stablecoin-based earning and payment activity continued to expand even as overall market conditions softened toward the end of the year, suggesting a gradual separation between short-term market sentiment and real-world cryptocurrency usage.

Onchain trading strengthened through most of 2025. Monthly swap volume on Bitget Wallet exceeded $900 million, representing year-on-year growth of 232%, as users increasingly turned to decentralized exchange routing to access assets across multiple blockchains.

Onchain derivatives activity followed a similar trajectory, with monthly perpetual trading volume nearing $5 billion, up 291% year-on-year, consistent with a broader industry shift toward decentralized perpetual markets. Over the year, the share of decentralized perpetual futures relative to centralized venues tripled, reaching a record 18.7%, reflecting increased preference for transparent, onchain execution.

Payments became a more prominent contributor to wallet activity in 2025. Monthly spending through the Bitget Wallet Card increased more than sixfold following its July launch, aligning with a broader rise in retail-oriented stablecoin usage as global stablecoin transaction volumes were estimated to reach approximately $46 trillion annually.

Bitget Wallet Sees Rising Adoption Of Onchain Payments And Yield As Wallets Evolve Into Everyday Finance Apps

Throughout the year, the wallet expanded payment functionality to include card payments, national QR systems, selected bank transfers, and in-app cryptocurrency commerce, indicating continued progress in embedding cryptocurrency payments into everyday financial behavior.

Interest in onchain yield products also increased. Quarterly subscription volume for Bitget Wallet’s Earn offerings approached $200 million, expanding more than tenfold from the beginning of 2025, driven mainly by stablecoin-based strategies and integrations with established decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

This growth suggests rising demand for more predictable onchain returns as market conditions became more cautious. At the same time, decentralized finance activity continued to scale, with total value locked across DeFi protocols reaching approximately $161 billion in the third quarter of 2025, among the highest levels observed outside previous market peaks.

“The data from 2025 points to a clear shift in how wallets are used,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “They are increasingly functioning as everyday finance apps, where users trade, spend, and manage money directly onchain,” he added.

Heading into 2026, Bitget Wallet is expected to build on these trends by expanding payment access, supporting wider tokenized assets, and further reducing friction in onchain financial activity, as wallets play a growing role in mainstream cryptocurrency adoption.

