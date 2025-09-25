Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet has partnered with Spindl to implement wallet-native attribution, enabling Web3 projects to track user discovery and engagement across multiple blockchains.

Bitget Wallet, a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, has announced a partnership with Spindl, a Web3 growth platform, to tackle a persistent challenge in the sector: understanding how users discover on-chain applications and measuring engagement across different blockchains.

In the Web3 ecosystem, user activity is often spread across multiple protocols and wallets, making it difficult for projects to track how individuals find and interact with their applications. Traditional Web2 attribution methods, which rely on clicks and impressions, frequently fail to capture meaningful user outcomes. Spindl connects outreach efforts to verifiable on-chain actions, offering a transparent way to evaluate whether discovery initiatives lead to actual usage.

Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution And Enhance Web3 Project Discovery

By integrating Spindl’s placements into its Discover feature, Bitget Wallet is exploring wallet-native attribution at scale, examining how self-custodial environments can act as distribution channels for Web3 projects.

“For years, the industry has lacked reliable ways to measure how users actually engage with Web3 projects. Partnering with Spindl helps address this gap by connecting discovery with verifiable outcomes onchain,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Wallets are often the first point of contact for millions of new users, which makes solving this challenge essential for the next phase of adoption,” he added.

“The discovery problem has always been one of Web3’s weak points. Spindl leverages the blockchain as a marketing database to help onchain builders find their users and connect users with apps they’re interested in,” said Antonio García Martínez, Founder of Spindl, in a written statement. “Working with Bitget Wallet allows us to test this at scale, particularly in Asia where user adoption is accelerating,” he added.

The partnership highlights Spindl’s position within the on-chain ecosystem following its acquisition by Base, while providing Bitget Wallet an opportunity to explore how attribution can function within self-custodial environments. Bitget Wallet also anticipates extending its collaboration with Base to support projects in reaching users in one of Web3’s fastest-growing markets.

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed to provide secure and accessible crypto services to a wide audience. Serving over 80 million users, it offers a comprehensive range of features, including token swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp discovery, and payment solutions. Supporting more than 130 blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet facilitates seamless multi-chain trading across numerous decentralized exchanges and cross-chain bridges. With a user protection fund exceeding $300 million, the platform prioritizes asset security.

Recently, Bitget Wallet announced the Morph Unity Airdrop, representing the first token distribution on Morph, a Layer 2 network focused on building next-generation settlement infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

