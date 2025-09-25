en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 25, 2025

Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 25, 2025 at 7:14 am Updated: September 25, 2025 at 7:14 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 25, 2025 at 7:14 am

In Brief

Bitget Wallet has partnered with Spindl to implement wallet-native attribution, enabling Web3 projects to track user discovery and engagement across multiple blockchains.

Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery

Bitget Wallet, a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, has announced a partnership with Spindl, a Web3 growth platform, to tackle a persistent challenge in the sector: understanding how users discover on-chain applications and measuring engagement across different blockchains.

In the Web3 ecosystem, user activity is often spread across multiple protocols and wallets, making it difficult for projects to track how individuals find and interact with their applications. Traditional Web2 attribution methods, which rely on clicks and impressions, frequently fail to capture meaningful user outcomes. Spindl connects outreach efforts to verifiable on-chain actions, offering a transparent way to evaluate whether discovery initiatives lead to actual usage. 

Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution And Enhance Web3 Project Discovery

By integrating Spindl’s placements into its Discover feature, Bitget Wallet is exploring wallet-native attribution at scale, examining how self-custodial environments can act as distribution channels for Web3 projects.

“For years, the industry has lacked reliable ways to measure how users actually engage with Web3 projects. Partnering with Spindl helps address this gap by connecting discovery with verifiable outcomes onchain,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Wallets are often the first point of contact for millions of new users, which makes solving this challenge essential for the next phase of adoption,” he added.

“The discovery problem has always been one of Web3’s weak points. Spindl leverages the blockchain as a marketing database to help onchain builders find their users and connect users with apps they’re interested in,” said Antonio García Martínez, Founder of Spindl, in a written statement. “Working with Bitget Wallet allows us to test this at scale, particularly in Asia where user adoption is accelerating,” he added.

The partnership highlights Spindl’s position within the on-chain ecosystem following its acquisition by Base, while providing Bitget Wallet an opportunity to explore how attribution can function within self-custodial environments. Bitget Wallet also anticipates extending its collaboration with Base to support projects in reaching users in one of Web3’s fastest-growing markets.

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed to provide secure and accessible crypto services to a wide audience. Serving over 80 million users, it offers a comprehensive range of features, including token swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp discovery, and payment solutions. Supporting more than 130 blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet facilitates seamless multi-chain trading across numerous decentralized exchanges and cross-chain bridges. With a user protection fund exceeding $300 million, the platform prioritizes asset security.

Recently, Bitget Wallet announced the Morph Unity Airdrop, representing the first token distribution on Morph, a Layer 2 network focused on building next-generation settlement infrastructure.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Trezor Suite Introduces MEV Protection To Enhance Transaction Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Trezor Suite Introduces MEV Protection To Enhance Transaction Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

GoMining Surpasses 10M TH Hashrate, Showing Retail Mining Can Scale To Institutional Levels

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative
News Report Technology
OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market
Opinion Technology
Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Trezor Suite Introduces MEV Protection To Enhance Transaction Security And Reliability
News Report Technology
Trezor Suite Introduces MEV Protection To Enhance Transaction Security And Reliability
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.