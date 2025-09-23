Bitget Wallet Initiates Morph Unity Airdrop, Distributing Over 270,000 BGB

In Brief Bitget Wallet has launched the Morph Unity Airdrop, distributing over 271,000 BGB tokens to early contributors on Morph, a Layer 2 network for next-generation on-chain payments and finance.

Non-custodial, multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced the Morph Unity Airdrop, marking the first major token distribution on Morph, a Layer 2 network focused on developing next-generation settlement infrastructure. An eligibility checker and claim page went live on September 23rd at 18:00 (UTC+8) within the Bitget Wallet application, with token claims opening officially on September 25th at 18:00 (UTC+8).

A total of 271,172.097 BGB tokens will be distributed to ambassadors, creators, and early ecosystem participants, with the claim period open for one month until October 25th at 18:00 (UTC+8). Eligibility is determined by contributions across key categories, including Morph creators and ambassadors, participants in Morph partnership campaigns, Morph Zoo points holders, the Morph Hub Top 500 by XP, referral points holders, and Zootosis participants, with allocations calculated based on accumulated points.

The Unity Airdrop is a one-time release with no vesting schedule, allowing eligible users to claim tokens immediately for staking in Bitget Wallet or participation in Morph’s payments and trading ecosystem. The claim process requires only a wallet connection and signature, designed to reduce friction and ensure accessibility.

Morph To Reward Community Support With Unity Airdrop, Expanding Its Roadmap With Bitget Wallet

Morph is a next-generation Layer 2 dedicated to payments and consumer finance, with plans to expand into a comprehensive settlement layer for global on-chain activity. By distributing tokens through Bitget Wallet’s user base of over 80 million, the airdrop aims to turn early engagement into sustained ecosystem participation, reflecting an industry trend of using token rewards to encourage long-term network activity.

“The Unity Airdrop is a moment of recognition for everyone who helped build Morph’s foundation,” said Colin Goltra, CEO of Morph, in a written statement. “It reflects our gratitude to the community and marks the beginning of a deeper connection with BGB and the Bitget Wallet ecosystems as we scale on-chain consumer finance together,” he added.

“Hosting the Unity Airdrop directly in Bitget Wallet is the first step in a broader roadmap with Morph,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Together, we are enabling users to seamlessly earn, transact, and access real-world utility on-chain as we expand the role of BGB within the ecosystem,” he added.

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet built to provide a secure and user-friendly experience for all users. Serving over 80 million people, it integrates a comprehensive range of crypto services, including token swaps, market analytics, staking, rewards, DApp access, and payment functionality. Supporting more than 130 blockchains and millions of tokens, the wallet facilitates seamless multi-chain trading through numerous DEXs and cross-chain bridges. With a user protection fund exceeding $300 million, Bitget Wallet prioritizes asset security while advancing its vision of making cryptocurrency simple, safe, and accessible for everyday use.

