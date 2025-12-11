Bitget Wallet Partners With Ondo To Launch Over 100 Tokenized Equities On BNB Chain

In Brief Bitget Wallet expanded its partnership with Ondo Finance to launch over 100 tokenized US stocks and ETFs on BNB Chain, broadening global access to US markets.

Cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced that it has expanded its partnership with Ondo Finance to facilitate the rollout of Ondo Global Markets on BNB Chain, a widely adopted blockchain network. This development introduces more than one hundred tokenized US equities and exchange-traded funds, including well-known names such as Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and the S&P 500 ETF, to BNB Chain, allowing Bitget Wallet’s global user base to access and trade tokenized US securities directly onchain.

Through the integration with Ondo, users of Bitget Wallet can view, assess, and trade tokenized US equities via the platform’s real-world asset module. Each token is backed by underlying securities held with regulated US custodians and is structured to deliver total-return exposure, including price changes and reinvested dividends. Instead of relying on decentralized liquidity pools, Ondo’s Global Markets system connects directly to liquidity in traditional equity markets. Tokens can be acquired with a minimum of twenty dollars and traded in US dollars on a 24/5 basis, offering global users access to US financial markets without brokerage accounts or conventional banking intermediaries.

November 2025 marked the strongest month for Bitget Wallet’s tokenized stock trading since the feature was introduced. Spot trading volume for tokenized equities increased by 152 percent compared with the previous month, while perpetual trading volume rose by 1,918 percent month-over-month, indicating growing interest in onchain exposure to US assets.

Breaking Down Barriers Between TradFi And Crypto

“BNB Chain is home to one of the largest and most engaged global user bases in Web3,” said Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance, in a written statement. “Expanding Ondo Global Markets to BNB Chain allows us to bring tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs to millions of users across Asia, Latin America, and other regions, in an environment that is fast, cost-efficient, and highly interoperable. This is a major step toward making U.S. markets globally accessible through blockchain technology,” he added.

Since launch, Ondo Global Markets has become the world’s largest tokenized securities platform, nearing $400 million in total value locked (TVL) and surpassing $1 billion in trading volume, making it the largest tokenized stock and ETF platform.

“This collaboration breaks down barriers between traditional finance and crypto, giving anyone, anywhere access to real-world assets through a single self-custodial wallet and further advancing our mission of making crypto for everyone,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet.

With this integration, Ondo’s tokenized assets can now move between Ethereum and BNB Chain at any time. By facilitating Ondo’s broader deployment, Bitget Wallet enhances its role as a primary access point for users seeking onchain exposure to real-world assets, bringing elements of traditional finance and decentralized accessibility together within a single secure and intuitive platform.

