Bitget Wallet Introduces Google And Apple Login With Hardware-Level Security

Bitget Wallet, a widely used everyday finance application, has introduced a social login feature that allows users to create and access a cryptocurrency wallet using Google, Apple ID, or email, reducing one of the main obstacles to entering Web3. Instead of relying on a 12-word recovery phrase, users can now open a self-custodial wallet in the same way they sign in to standard applications, completing installation and initiating their first on-chain transaction within seconds without needing to manage private keys. This login method is secured through a hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), maintaining full self-custody while providing a familiar app-style experience.

The feature is targeted at users who may find managing seed phrases complex or risky. The TEE is a secure area of the device’s hardware, similar to the secure chip in smartphones, which isolates sensitive data from the rest of the operating system. In Bitget Wallet, private keys are generated, encrypted, and used solely within this secure environment, ensuring they are never exposed to the wallet provider or the device. Users can switch devices and regain access simply by logging in again, with all signing operations completed within the TEE in milliseconds.

At launch, the social login wallet supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, Tron, Base, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Morph, enabling transfers, swaps, payments, staking, and decentralized application (dApp) interactions. Future updates will include email-based transfers, expanded recovery options, and support for additional blockchains.

“As digital assets move closer to everyday financial use, the hurdles are increasingly behavioral rather than technical,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Most people understand logging into an app but not managing cryptographic keys. By combining social login with hardware-level protection in a mobile-first design, we’re bridging that gap and pointing toward a version of self-custody that feels familiar without giving up control,” he added.

Bitget Wallet Integrates AWS Nitro Enclaves To Deliver Hardware-Isolated Self-Custody

Bitget Wallet is built using AWS Nitro Enclaves to secure private key material throughout its lifecycle. The keys remain encrypted at all times and are only decrypted within the enclave after successful authentication. Unlike MPC wallets, which split key fragments across multiple devices and servers, the TEE architecture keeps key operations local, reducing latency, simplifying recovery, and maintaining true non-custodial ownership.

While social-login access has been explored in the broader crypto industry, few wallets integrate it with hardware-level TEE isolation. Challenges such as device compatibility and the need to redesign interactions between authentication, biometrics, and recovery have limited widespread adoption. Bitget Wallet is among the first to offer this combination in a consumer-ready product, reflecting a broader industry trend toward hardware-isolated self-custody solutions at mobile scale.

