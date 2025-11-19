Ondo Finance Receives Approval To Offer Tokenized Stocks And ETFs In Europe, Expanding On-Chain Access To US Markets

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Ondo Finance secures EEA regulatory approval to offer tokenized stocks and ETFs, providing over 500 million European investors with compliant on-chain access to US markets.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation platform Ondo Finance announced that it has secured regulatory authorization allowing it to make tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to investors throughout the European Union and the wider European Economic Area. This authorization means that more than 500 million individuals across 30 European countries will be able to access regulated, on-chain exposure to US markets.

The approval was issued by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority, a long-standing European regulator whose passporting framework applies across the EEA, covering all EU member states. This development represents an advancement in integrating traditional financial instruments with blockchain infrastructure, offering retail investors in Europe a compliant and accessible means of engaging with tokenized assets that meet institutional-grade standards.

Under this authorization, Ondo is positioned to provide tokenized stocks and ETFs to retail investors across the EEA, including EU countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, while operating within a harmonized and regulated European framework aligned with established investor-protection requirements.

Ondo Global Markets continues to shape the direction of tokenized finance and remains the largest platform offering tokenized stocks and ETFs, with more than $315 million in total value locked and cumulative trading volume exceeding $1 billion since its introduction, establishing a reference point for how traditional markets transition onchain.

This authorization further establishes Ondo as a prominent participant in regulated tokenized finance and lays the groundwork for broader global market activity to function seamlessly onchain.

Ondo Receives EU Approval to Offer Tokenized Stocks and ETFs Across Europe.



This approval expands the reach of Ondo’s tokenized stocks and ETFs to over 500 million investors across the EU and EEA.



The Base Prospectus governing the issuance of tokenized stocks and ETFs was… pic.twitter.com/vVRT7jaudf — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) November 18, 2025

Ondo Finance Bridges TradFi And DeFi Through Tokenized US Treasuries And Stablecoin Offerings

Ondo Finance integrates traditional financial instruments such as US Treasuries and money-market funds into blockchain infrastructure by converting them into tokenized formats. Through this process, conventional assets are transformed into digital tokens that can be transacted, held, or incorporated into decentralized finance applications.

The platform provides two primary tokenized offerings. The first is OUSG, a product structured to mirror short-term US government bonds. The second is USDY, a yield-generating stablecoin supported by a combination of Treasury instruments and bank deposits. OUSG is oriented toward institutional use cases, whereas USDY is designed to be more widely available, subject to jurisdictional considerations.

The underlying US stocks and ETFs are held in custody by appropriately regulated broker‑dealers or custodians, and the tokens issued onchain mirror their value and dividend potential.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

