Bitget Wallet And Entravel Partner To Offer Discounted Luxury Hotel Bookings Via Cryptocurrency

In Brief Bitget Wallet has partnered with Entravel to enable users to book over one million luxury hotels worldwide at exclusive rates using cryptocurrency directly within the wallet app, offering up to 60% savings and real-world utility for digital assets.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, Bitget Wallet formed a partnership with Entravel, a crypto-native hotel booking platform, to enable users to access a private network of over one million luxury hotels and resorts globally at exclusive, members-only rates. This integration allows users to utilize their digital assets for real-world travel experiences directly within the Bitget Wallet application.

The collaboration supports hotel bookings using cryptocurrency and traditional card payments, offering prices reportedly up to 60% lower than those found on major travel platforms like Expedia and Booking.com. Users can access accommodations from established international hotel groups such as Marriott, InterContinental, and Hyatt at reduced rates. The offering also includes incentives such as members-only pricing, up to 6% cashback for Bitget Wallet cardholders, and a streamlined in-app booking process—enhancing practical use cases for digital assets.

As a self-custodial wallet aiming to make cryptocurrency more functional in everyday contexts, Bitget Wallet continues to expand its services beyond asset management and trading. The partnership with Entravel introduces a simplified and secure avenue for spending cryptocurrency, starting with access to premium travel options.

“Entravel brings real-world utility to crypto,” said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “This partnership lets our users turn digital assets into meaningful travel experiences — seamlessly and securely,” he added.

The collaboration between Bitget Wallet and Entravel enables access to a network of over one million high-end hotels and resorts globally. It offers reduced pricing compared to conventional travel booking services, with users potentially saving up to 60%. The integration provides access to exclusive member rates, along with additional cashback incentives of up to 6% for holders of the Bitget Wallet card. The booking process is integrated directly within the Bitget Wallet application and platform, and supports cryptocurrency payments as a method of transaction.

“Partnering with Bitget Wallet brings premium travel at rare, discounted rates to a global crypto audience,” said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Founder & CEO of Entravel, in a written statement. “It’s a big step toward making crypto truly usable in everyday life,” he added.

This integration broadens the scope of Bitget Wallet’s in-app marketplace, allowing digital assets to be used across an expanding selection of practical services, including local retail purchases, mobile phone recharges, hotel reservations, entertainment vouchers, virtual prepaid cards, and additional offerings.

