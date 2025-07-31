Bitget Wallet Launches Gas-Free Transactions For Solana Network

In Brief Bitget Wallet has launched gas-free Solana transactions using its Paymaster system, alongside introducing the Altventure 2025 campaign and GetGas, a multi-chain gas fee management solution.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet has introduced gas-free support for Solana transactions, becoming the first wallet to fully cover fees for transfers and swaps without relying on Solana network’s relayer infrastructure. This capability is enabled by Bitget Wallet’s native Paymaster system, which subsidizes the gas fees for the first three token transfers and three token swaps each day, provided they exceed $10 in value. This gas-free feature will be available from July 31st to October 31st.

Although Solana generally has lower base fees compared to Ethereum, additional costs such as priority tipping and account initialization can accumulate for frequent users. Bitget Wallet’s Paymaster infrastructure absorbs these fees, facilitating more affordable daily interactions for retail users. The Paymaster system functions as an on-chain infrastructure layer, allowing the wallet to directly sponsor gas fees on behalf of users. This system supports programmable fee coverage for qualifying transactions without the need for users to hold or spend the native blockchain token, such as SOL on Solana.

This development takes place amid increased market volatility and user activity within altcoin markets. Bitcoin dominance has dropped below 60% for the first time since March, while Ethereum has seen double-digit growth in the past month. Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem has surpassed $10 billion in total value locked, with daily active addresses continuing to grow. Trading volumes of Solana-based tokens, particularly memecoins and community-driven assets, have surged, influenced by speculative trading and a broader market trend favoring lower-cost Layer 1 blockchains.

“We’re seeing a measurable shift in user behavior as altcoin market activity accelerates,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Enabling gas-free transactions on Solana is a practical step toward improving access. As this next phase of altcoin adoption unfolds, the emphasis is no longer just on speed or scalability — but on usability,” he added.

Bitget Wallet Launches Altventure 2025 Campaign And Introduces GetGas For Enhanced Multi-Chain Gas Fee Management

The launch coincides with the start of Altventure 2025, a comprehensive campaign by Bitget Wallet aimed at encouraging retail participation in altcoin ecosystems. This month-long initiative will include exclusive content and trading incentives across various supported blockchains.

In addition, Bitget Wallet introduced GetGas, an extensive gas abstraction solution that allows users to pre-fund a unified balance with USDT, USDC, ETH, or BGB. This balance can be used to cover gas fees on ten supported blockchains, such as Solana, Ethereum, Base, TRON, and BNB Chain, specifically for transactions that are not subsidized by the Paymaster system. The combination of Paymaster and GetGas offers users a more streamlined and cost-effective experience when conducting onchain activities.

