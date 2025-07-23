en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
July 23, 2025

Bitget Wallet And MoonPay Partner To Enable Stablecoin Withdrawals To Over 25 Fiat Currencies

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 23, 2025 at 4:21 am Updated: July 23, 2025 at 4:21 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 23, 2025 at 4:21 am

In Brief

Bitget Wallet has partnered with MoonPay to launch a fiat withdrawal feature, enabling users to convert stablecoins into over 25 fiat currencies directly within the wallet.

Bitget Wallet And MoonPay Partner To Enable Stablecoin Withdrawals To Over 25 Fiat Currencies

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget has introduced a fiat withdrawal function in collaboration with MoonPay, a global provider of cryptocurrency payments infrastructure. The new feature enables users to convert stablecoins such as USDT and USDC into over 25 fiat currencies—including USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, and AUD—without using centralized exchanges. The initiative reflects growing global interest in accessible and secure self-custody solutions for crypto-to-fiat conversion. This marks the first time fiat withdrawal functionality has been integrated into the Bitget Wallet platform.

Users in supported regions can access the service through the wallet’s “Sell Crypto” interface, selecting both the digital asset and target fiat currency. Transactions are facilitated by MoonPay’s infrastructure, which handles identity verification procedures and enables users to choose from available withdrawal options. Supported methods include Apple Pay and Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards. Once processed, funds are deposited directly to the chosen payment channel.

The integration is backed by MoonPay’s compliance framework. The company operates as a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in the European Union and as a Money Services Business in the United States. All conversions are subject to standard identity verification and anti-money laundering protocols. Depending on the withdrawal method, most transactions are settled within minutes. Users can track transaction progress and receive real-time notifications through the Bitget Wallet interface and via email.

New Integration To Enable Full Fiat Offramp And Complete Crypto Lifecycle Management

MoonPay operates as a global infrastructure provider, enabling the purchase, sale, and use of cryptocurrencies across a wide network of wallets, exchanges, and digital platforms. Its services support millions of users worldwide by facilitating seamless cryptocurrency transactions within various ecosystems.

“MoonPay’s mission is to simplify the movement between fiat and crypto globally,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay, in a written statement. “Partnering with Bitget Wallet allows us to deliver a secure and intuitive offramp experience to a broader community of self-custody users across key markets,” he added.

The integration of fiat withdrawal functionality marks the completion of Bitget Wallet’s primary asset management framework, enabling users to conduct the full cycle of purchasing, utilizing, and liquidating digital assets within a single interface. Cryptocurrency can be acquired directly through the wallet, spent via features such as the in-app Shop, a crypto-linked card, and a QR code-enabled Pay option. For users seeking to convert digital holdings back into traditional currencies, the newly introduced sell option facilitates direct fiat withdrawals to compatible payment channels.

“Working with MoonPay strengthens our role as a comprehensive financial gateway,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “This launch advances our ‘Crypto for Everyone’ vision by making it easy for users to enter, use, and exit crypto while maintaining control of their assets,” he added.

Additional fiat currencies and token support are planned for upcoming releases.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Hedra Launches Live Avatars With LiveKit, Delivering Real-Time AI Characters At Ultra-Low Latency And Cost

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2025

ListaDAO’s Vision for Everyday DeFi: Simpler, Safer, and Ready for Everyone

by Victoria d'Este
July 23, 2025

Linera’s Real-Time Web3 Vision: Scaling the Internet of Blockchains

by Victoria d'Este
July 23, 2025

Sonic’s Quiet Disruption of Web3: Incentivizing Builders, Not Validators

by Victoria d'Este
July 23, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Hedra Launches Live Avatars With LiveKit, Delivering Real-Time AI Characters At Ultra-Low Latency And Cost

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2025

Paybis Usage Data Highlights Expanding Crypto Adoption Across Multiple Industries And Global Markets

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2025

Gate: June 2025 — A Month Of Record Growth, Innovation, And Global Strengthening Of Positions

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2025

Google’s Advanced Gemini Model Powered By Deep Think Hits Gold At International Math Olympiad With Human-Level Problem Solving

by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Hedra Launches Live Avatars With LiveKit, Delivering Real-Time AI Characters At Ultra-Low Latency And Cost
News Report Technology
Hedra Launches Live Avatars With LiveKit, Delivering Real-Time AI Characters At Ultra-Low Latency And Cost
by Alisa Davidson
July 23, 2025
ListaDAO’s Vision for Everyday DeFi: Simpler, Safer, and Ready for Everyone
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets
ListaDAO’s Vision for Everyday DeFi: Simpler, Safer, and Ready for Everyone
by Victoria d'Este
July 23, 2025
Linera’s Real-Time Web3 Vision: Scaling the Internet of Blockchains
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets
Linera’s Real-Time Web3 Vision: Scaling the Internet of Blockchains
by Victoria d'Este
July 23, 2025
Sonic’s Quiet Disruption of Web3: Incentivizing Builders, Not Validators
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets
Sonic’s Quiet Disruption of Web3: Incentivizing Builders, Not Validators
by Victoria d'Este
July 23, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.