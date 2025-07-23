Bitget Wallet And MoonPay Partner To Enable Stablecoin Withdrawals To Over 25 Fiat Currencies

In Brief Bitget Wallet has partnered with MoonPay to launch a fiat withdrawal feature, enabling users to convert stablecoins into over 25 fiat currencies directly within the wallet.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget has introduced a fiat withdrawal function in collaboration with MoonPay, a global provider of cryptocurrency payments infrastructure. The new feature enables users to convert stablecoins such as USDT and USDC into over 25 fiat currencies—including USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, and AUD—without using centralized exchanges. The initiative reflects growing global interest in accessible and secure self-custody solutions for crypto-to-fiat conversion. This marks the first time fiat withdrawal functionality has been integrated into the Bitget Wallet platform.

Users in supported regions can access the service through the wallet’s “Sell Crypto” interface, selecting both the digital asset and target fiat currency. Transactions are facilitated by MoonPay’s infrastructure, which handles identity verification procedures and enables users to choose from available withdrawal options. Supported methods include Apple Pay and Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards. Once processed, funds are deposited directly to the chosen payment channel.

The integration is backed by MoonPay’s compliance framework. The company operates as a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider in the European Union and as a Money Services Business in the United States. All conversions are subject to standard identity verification and anti-money laundering protocols. Depending on the withdrawal method, most transactions are settled within minutes. Users can track transaction progress and receive real-time notifications through the Bitget Wallet interface and via email.

New Integration To Enable Full Fiat Offramp And Complete Crypto Lifecycle Management

MoonPay operates as a global infrastructure provider, enabling the purchase, sale, and use of cryptocurrencies across a wide network of wallets, exchanges, and digital platforms. Its services support millions of users worldwide by facilitating seamless cryptocurrency transactions within various ecosystems.

“MoonPay’s mission is to simplify the movement between fiat and crypto globally,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay, in a written statement. “Partnering with Bitget Wallet allows us to deliver a secure and intuitive offramp experience to a broader community of self-custody users across key markets,” he added.

The integration of fiat withdrawal functionality marks the completion of Bitget Wallet’s primary asset management framework, enabling users to conduct the full cycle of purchasing, utilizing, and liquidating digital assets within a single interface. Cryptocurrency can be acquired directly through the wallet, spent via features such as the in-app Shop, a crypto-linked card, and a QR code-enabled Pay option. For users seeking to convert digital holdings back into traditional currencies, the newly introduced sell option facilitates direct fiat withdrawals to compatible payment channels.

“Working with MoonPay strengthens our role as a comprehensive financial gateway,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “This launch advances our ‘Crypto for Everyone’ vision by making it easy for users to enter, use, and exit crypto while maintaining control of their assets,” he added.

Additional fiat currencies and token support are planned for upcoming releases.

