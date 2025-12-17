Bitget Wallet Introduces Unified Rewards Hub To Enhance User Engagement, Kicks Off FOMO Thursdays 2.0

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet has launched Rewards Hub, a unified platform that integrates weekly programs, task-based quests, and trading rewards to enhance user engagement and on-chain participation.

Finance application Bitget Wallet launched Rewards Hub, a unified section that combines the application’s weekly programs, task-based quests, and trading-related rewards into a single interface. The update is intended to create a cohesive engagement layer across the platform, integrating trading, earning, and on-chain exploration through shared task and reward mechanics.

Rewards Hub now features three main modules: FOMO Thursdays, Trading Arena, and Quests. Trading Arena links rewards to trading activity across tokens, perpetuals, and tokenized assets, while Quests highlights curated on-chain interactions with active protocols and partner initiatives, offering users a centralized way to explore new ecosystems. All reward processes, including draw mechanisms and distribution, are executed on-chain.

A key element of the rollout is FOMO Thursdays 2.0, an updated version of the weekly program that introduces a two-pool reward structure, instant card draws, and collectible cards that unlock guaranteed payouts when a set is completed. Feedback from previous cycles indicated a need for clearer mechanics and lower participation barriers, leading Bitget Wallet to expand eligible actions beyond trading and simplify the rules.

By consolidating these features into one hub, Bitget Wallet aims to create an engagement layer that connects different aspects of its ecosystem, encouraging recurring user activity—whether trading, exploring protocols, or conducting on-chain transactions—and linking these actions to transparent and verifiable rewards.

Bitget Wallet To Launch FOMO Thursdays 2.0 With Enhanced Mechanics And Expanded Prize Pools

“We’ve seen that users build habits when multiple parts of the ecosystem feed into shared, ongoing interactions,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement.

“Rewards Hub brings those surfaces together. Over time, it becomes an open engagement layer shaped by real on-chain participation. We plan to expand Rewards Hub with additional partner ecosystems, task formats, and cross-product interactions as it evolves as a unified engagement surface within the app,” he added.

The inaugural edition of FOMO Thursdays 2.0 will launch soon, introducing updated mechanics, larger prize pools, and an expanded range of tasks for users engaging across supported networks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

