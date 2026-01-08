Bitget Wallet Integrates With Ondo Finance, Expanding Onchain Equity Offerings To Over 200 Stocks And ETFs

In Brief Bitget Wallet has doubled its onchain equity offerings to over 200 tokenized stocks and ETFs, expanding access to a broader range of U.S. sectors and enabling 24/7 trading and derivatives exposure without traditional intermediaries.

Cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced that it has expanded its on-chain equities offering through an integration with Ondo Finance, increasing the number of supported tokenized equities and exchange-traded funds to more than 200 from a previous total slightly above 100.

This development reflects a wider evolution in equity market participation, where attention is moving beyond a small group of dominant growth companies toward a broader mix of sectors. The updated selection extends beyond previously available large-cap names such as Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia, adding close to 100 additional firms including AT&T, Citigroup, and T-Mobile, thereby broadening exposure across telecommunications, financial services, energy, AI infrastructure, and income-focused industries.

The changes provide access to a more comprehensive representation of the US equity landscape, combining dividend-generating and cash-flow-oriented companies with traditional growth opportunities. The expansion aligns with early 2026 market conditions, during which equity performance has begun to spread beyond a narrow set of technology leaders, as trading activity increasingly concentrates on infrastructure, communications, and income-oriented assets, reflecting portfolio diversification efforts amid persistent volatility and uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of AI-driven expansion.

What To Expect From Bitget Wallet?

“As equity markets evolve, access needs to reflect that breadth,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Doubling our on-chain equity coverage is part of a broader strategy to expand real-world asset access, giving users exposure to traditional markets through a self-custodial, on-chain interface that operates beyond the constraints of geography and market hours,” he added.

Tokenized equities on Bitget Wallet are made available via integration with Ondo Finance’s Global Markets infrastructure, with all assets denominated in US dollars and accessible for trading 24 hours a day, five days a week, while transfers can occur continuously. Users can interact with these instruments directly through the Bitget Wallet application without the need for brokerage accounts or traditional banking intermediaries, facilitating cross-border participation outside standard market hours.

Beyond spot trading, the platform also offers over 30 stock-linked perpetual futures based on large-cap equities, enabling users to gain directional exposure to US stocks and exchange-traded funds through fully on-chain derivatives.

