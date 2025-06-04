Bitget Wallet Integrates Solana Pay To Expand Global Access To Instant, Low-Cost Crypto Payments

In Brief Bitget Wallet introduces Solana Pay’s fast, low-cost payment infrastructure to millions of users, enhancing the real-world utility of crypto.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet has announced the integration of Solana Pay, allowing users worldwide to conduct instant and low-cost cryptocurrency transactions. This development enhances the practical application of Bitget Wallet in everyday scenarios and aligns with its broader objective of increasing the accessibility and usability of digital assets.

Following the integration, users of Bitget Wallet are able to scan Solana Pay QR codes to execute transactions with stablecoins such as USDC, as well as other tokens within the Solana ecosystem. The functionality accommodates both physical retail and online payment environments, with plans to extend support to national QR code systems in areas including Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Transactions are completed directly from the user’s wallet, without the need for intermediaries and with minimal fees. This functionality is introduced as part of Bitget Wallet’s expanding PayFi initiative, which is focused on enhancing the utility of cryptocurrency in commercial contexts.

“Our mission is to make crypto useful in everyday life — not just to hold or trade, but also to spend,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “By integrating Solana Pay, we give users a fast and affordable way to use crypto globally. Combined with features for trading, staking, and DApp exploration, Bitget Wallet is becoming a true all-in-one platform for Solana and beyond,” he added.

The wallet provides compatibility with over 130 blockchains, facilitates token swaps across a wide range of decentralized exchanges, and enables access to a broad selection of Web3 applications, all within a secure, self-custodial framework.

Bitget Wallet Partners With Venta To Support New Integration, Announces Participation In Solana Summit 2025

Solana Pay is an open-source payment infrastructure developed on the Solana blockchain, designed to support decentralized, immediate, and cost-effective transactions. The integration into the platform was achieved through cooperation with Venta, a payments provider operating within the Solana ecosystem that delivers scalable solutions for implementing blockchain-based payments in real-world scenarios. Venta facilitates connections between wallets, merchants, and broader ecosystems to promote the widespread use of cryptocurrency.

“People everywhere deserve modern payments that don’t drain their pockets,” said K, Co-Founder & CEO of Venta, in a written statement. “Helping Bitget Wallet integrate Solana Pay for their millions of users shows that open, composable rails are the answer, letting any wallet, merchant, or developer tap into instant, low-cost transactions with just one integration. Together, Venta and Bitget Wallet are making that a reality,” he added.

Bitget Wallet provides an extensive range of Solana-compatible features across its trading, earning, payment, and discovery functions. Through its integration with Jupiter DEX, users can execute Solana-native limit order trades, conduct cross-chain asset swaps, and stake SOL using the wallet’s Earn interface. Additional functionalities include reclaiming unused SOL via rent refunds from Solana accounts, built-in protections against maximum extractable value (MEV), and support for gas fee payments through GetGas, made possible with Solana Paymaster integration.

The platform also grants access to a broad selection of decentralized applications (dApps) operating within the Solana ecosystem, all available directly through the application interface. These offerings are part of Bitget Wallet’s continued focus on enhancing the accessibility, efficiency, and security of onchain financial services for those engaging with Solana-based infrastructure.

In order to further demonstrate its integration with Solana Pay and broader ecosystem alignment, Bitget Wallet is scheduled to participate as a key partner at the Solana Summit 2025. The event, which will be held from June 5th to 7th in Da Nang, Vietnam, is expected to attract approximately 2,000 participants, including developers, founders, and key ecosystem contributors.

Bitget Wallet will maintain a branded presence at the venue, featuring complimentary coffee, promotional items, and real-time demonstrations. The team will also conduct a developer workshop and take part in a panel session, outlining the wallet’s evolving contribution to practical crypto implementation. An additional side event during the evening will offer informal networking opportunities with other developers and strategic collaborators.

