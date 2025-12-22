Bitget Wallet And Alchemy Pay Launch Zero-Fee USDC On-Ramp Supported By Coinbase

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet, in partnership with Alchemy Pay, has launched a zero-fee USDC on-ramp to expand stablecoin access in emerging markets, supporting multiple payment methods and integrated DeFi features.

Bitget Wallet has launched a zero-fee USDC on-ramp in partnership with Alchemy Pay, expanding access to digital dollars in emerging markets. The feature enables users to purchase USDC without transaction or network fees, using competitive market-referenced foreign exchange rates, and supports one-click payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay for a familiar user experience.

This zero-fee model is made possible through Alchemy Pay’s stablecoin subsidy program, funded in collaboration with Coinbase to increase USDC availability in key growth regions. The service is accessible directly through Bitget Wallet’s Buy Crypto portal.

The rollout covers Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, integrating global payment methods including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Mastercard, and Visa, as well as a variety of domestic payment rails and local bank transfers. Smaller transactions are settled instantly, providing a smoother and more convenient experience for users engaging in frequent, everyday purchases.

Bitget Wallet Expands Stablecoin Access With Zero-Fee USDC On-Ramp And Integrated DeFi Features

“At Alchemy Pay, we are dedicated to building bridges that simplify and enhance the crypto experience for users worldwide,” said Ailona Tsik, CMO at Alchemy Pay, in a written statement. “Our collaboration with Bitget Wallet on this USDC Zero Ramp Fee Campaign is a testament to that mission. By eliminating barriers to entry, we’re empowering more people to seamlessly access and utilize digital dollars. This initiative reflects our shared vision of a more open, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem,” she added.

“Stablecoins are increasingly used as a straightforward way to store and move value,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Ensuring people can access USDC through familiar payment methods without added fees or complexity helps make these tools more relevant to everyday financial needs. Bitget Wallet will continue expanding localized fiat-to-stablecoin pathways to support growing demand for digital dollars across high-adoption markets,” he added.

Bitget Wallet’s zero-fee USDC on-ramp is part of its wider effort to enhance stablecoin accessibility. The wallet provides over 80 payment options for buying and selling cryptocurrency across more than 100 markets, allows stablecoin-based gas fees on several major blockchains, and supports USDC for card payments in over 50 markets, as well as for QR transactions, bank transfers, and in-app spending. Additionally, users can allocate USDC to yield-generating opportunities through integrated DeFi protocols, offering annual returns of up to 10%.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

