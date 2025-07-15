Bitget Wallet Collaborates With Kamino To Integrate Solana-Based Stablecoin Staking

In Brief Bitget Wallet has expanded its onchain earning options by integrating Solana-based stablecoin staking through Kamino, offering users flexible, high-yield opportunities.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet has expanded its onchain earning options by integrating Solana-based stablecoin staking through Kamino, a decentralized lending protocol within the Solana ecosystem. This update introduces Bitget Wallet’s first support for Solana-native USDC and USDT yield products, offering flexible onchain earnings with annualized returns reaching up to 50% APY during an initial two-week promotional period.

The integration coincides with renewed growth in Solana’s decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which has seen total value locked (TVL) rise above $5 billion in recent months, indicating increased interest in scalable, low-cost blockchain infrastructure. Stablecoins, commonly used for payments and savings, are becoming key assets in decentralized yield strategies.

This new feature is accessible via the wallet’s Earn interface and connects users directly to Kamino’s automated lending vaults. Users can earn rewards in real time, withdraw funds without lock-up periods, and manage their staking positions within the app. The promotional yield of up to 50% APY is offered from July 14 to July 28, after which staking continues at Kamino’s base yield, currently approximately 5% APY. This integration broadens Bitget Wallet’s multi-chain capabilities and addresses the rising demand for accessible, yield-generating stablecoin products.

“Solana’s performance and cost efficiency have established it as a solid foundation for emerging financial applications,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “We observe a growing expectation among stablecoin holders for yield opportunities without having to move funds offchain or to centralized platforms. By integrating Kamino, we provide users with an easy way to earn yield on their stablecoins within a familiar interface. This aligns with our broader objective of delivering accessible, yield-focused functionality in self-custodial environments,” he added.

Kamino’s New Lend V2 Upgrade Enables Seamless Passive Yield And RWA Integration Now Accessible Via Bitget Wallet

Kamino recently enhanced its platform by launching Lend V2, which introduces modular lending markets, automated vault strategies, and support for integrating real-world assets. The integration with Bitget Wallet extends these capabilities to its user base of over 80 million, providing a smooth connection between passive yield generation and decentralized capital markets. As a non-custodial wallet, Bitget Wallet enables users to interact directly with Kamino’s onchain contracts, ensuring they retain full control over their assets at all times.

The Solana-based stablecoin staking option is now available through the Earn section of the Bitget Wallet application. In line with its goal to simplify onchain finance, Bitget Wallet has incorporated protocols like Aave and Lido to give users easier access to DeFi yields via automated, one-click staking. The wallet is also working on developing native yield vaults featuring flexible deposits and real-time interest accrual, designed to reduce barriers for users engaging with decentralized earning opportunities.

