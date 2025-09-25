Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems

In Brief Bitget Wallet has fully integrated the Plasma mainnet, enabling users to access stablecoin-based DeFi applications, stake USDT, and utilize scalable, low-cost blockchain infrastructure.

Bitget Wallet, a prominent non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, has completed full native integration with the recently launched Plasma mainnet, positioning itself as one of the network’s official launch partners. Plasma is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain specifically developed to facilitate global stablecoin transactions and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

With this integration, Bitget Wallet users can directly access the Plasma mainnet through the app, send and receive XPL, the platform’s native token, and interact with stablecoin-based DApps to stake USDT and participate in yield-generating opportunities. Future updates will introduce cross-chain USDT bridging and simplified access to leading DeFi protocols such as Aave and Veda on Plasma.

Plasma is designed to meet increasing demand for scalable and low-cost stablecoin infrastructure, offering fee-free USDT transfers, customizable gas token settings, and privacy-enabled payments within an Ethereum-compatible framework. Supported by Tether, Bitfinex, and Founders Fund, Plasma has secured nearly $3 billion in combined pre- and post-launch liquidity through DeFi integrations and exchange collaborations.

“As a launch partner for Plasma, Bitget Wallet is helping bring stablecoin-native infrastructure into the hands of everyday users,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “This integration supports our broader mission to simplify digital asset use and expand access to efficient, low-cost crypto finance,” he added.

Bitget Wallet, which provides services to over 80 million users worldwide and supports more than 130 blockchains, has integrated the Plasma mainnet as part of a wider effort by wallet providers to offer native access to stablecoin ecosystems, facilitating payments, decentralized finance applications, and cross-chain liquidity.

In addition, Bitget Wallet recently announced a partnership with Spindl, a Web3 growth platform, aiming to address a longstanding challenge in the sector: tracking how users discover on-chain applications and measuring engagement across multiple blockchains.

