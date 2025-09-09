Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product

In Brief Bitget Wallet’s USDC income product, Stablecoin Earn Plus powered by Aave, delivers a 10% APY—the highest among self-custodial wallets and above exchange rates—through Aave integration with flexible, instant access.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget Wallet announced a partnership with Aave, one of the largest and most trusted decentralized lending protocols, to launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, offering a long-term base annual percentage yield (APY) of 10%, higher than current rates from other self-custodial wallets and major exchanges. The program combines Aave’s on-chain lending markets with Bitget Wallet’s proprietary yield support, allowing users worldwide to earn dollar-denominated returns with instant access to funds.

User-supplied USDC is directed into Aave’s overcollateralized lending pools on the Base network, where borrower interest is supplemented by Bitget Wallet to guarantee a minimum 10% APY on deposits up to $10,000. Participation begins at $1, with real-time earnings and withdrawals processed within seconds, ensuring liquidity for transfers, trading, or payments—unlike traditional banking products, which typically take days to release funds and offer rates below 2% annually.

Compared with similar yield products from exchanges and self-custodial wallets, Bitget Wallet’s Stablecoin Earn Plus provides roughly double the return, as most alternatives offer no more than 6% APY for comparable USDC services. On-chain lending through Aave often delivers higher yields than centralized platforms because funds are matched directly with borrower demand, avoiding intermediary spreads and custodial overhead. Aave’s stablecoin yields have consistently provided attractive risk-adjusted returns, outperforming Treasuries over the past 18 months.

Bitget Wallet integrates directly with Aave, sending deposits on-chain to overcollateralized lending markets with each transaction verifiable on the blockchain. The wallet also maintains a User Protection Fund backed by 6,500 BTC, currently valued at over $700 million, highlighting its commitment to user security alongside the safeguards inherent in decentralized protocols.

“Bitget Wallet is making Aave’s yields simple to access for more people globally,” said Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs, in a written statement. “By connecting easy-to-use wallets with trusted on-chain markets, everyday savers can now benefit from open and transparent finance,” he added.

“Partnering with Aave allows us to connect institutional-grade yield opportunities with a wider user base,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Building Stablecoin Earn Plus powered by Aave allows Bitget Wallet to offer users higher APY with real-time accrual and the flexibility to withdraw anytime — all within the same wallet people already use to trade across chains, make payments, and discover new opportunities. It’s a practical step toward our vision of making crypto simple enough to be part of everyday life, for everyone,” he added.

Stablecoin Earn Plus To Promote Long-Term Sustainability, Set For Future Expansion

Bitget Wallet developed Stablecoin Earn Plus in collaboration with Aave and service provider TokenLogic to ensure the integration supports the protocol’s long-term sustainability objectives. The product utilizes Aave’s interest-bearing aTokens, which automatically deliver underlying yields to users in real time. This framework has the potential to expand to additional assets and networks, increasing access to Aave’s liquidity markets through one of the largest global wallet distribution channels.

Bitget Wallet intends to extend Stablecoin Earn Plus to more stablecoins, protocols, and blockchains in the coming months, in line with its broader “Crypto for Everyone” strategy to make digital assets a practical tool for savings, payments, and investments globally. As part of the launch promotion, users participating between September 9th and September 15th will receive an elevated APY of 18% during the first week.

