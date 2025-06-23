Bitget Partners With MotoGP To Unite Cutting-Edge Technology And High-Speed Racing

Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget announced that it has entered into a partnership with MotoGP, a premier motorcycle road racing series. As a Regional Partner for selected Grand Prix events in Europe and Southeast Asia, Bitget aims to integrate digital assets into the motorsport environment.

The collaboration begins at the Mugello Circuit during the Italian Grand Prix and represents a convergence of technological precision and digital finance. The partnership will be present at various major MotoGP races in 2025, including those in Italy, Germany, Spain, and Indonesia, connecting the communities of motorsport and cryptocurrency through shared themes of performance and adaptability.

“Racing is a sport of milliseconds; crypto is a market of micro-decisions. This partnership is our way of showing the world that success — on the track or on the charts — comes down to smart moves and fearless execution,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. She added, “We’re excited to join MotoGP in putting power, precision, and potential into the hands of every user and every fan.”

Jorge Lorenzo Leads Bitget’s MotoGP Campaign

At the center of the campaign is three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo, whose consistent focus on performance and discipline aligns with the core message of Bitget’s “Make It Count” initiative.

“I’ve always believed that you win races not just on instinct — but by making every lap, every line, every second count. It’s the same mindset Bitget brings to trading, and I’m proud to be part of this story,” said Jorge Lorenzo in a written statement. He added, “The worlds of MotoGP and crypto aren’t as different as they seem — they both reward those who stay sharp and think fast.”

The campaign includes on-site promotional activities, curated VIP engagements, and a range of digital efforts spanning multiple platforms. During the Mugello event, selected media and key opinion leaders will be granted behind-the-scenes access to the paddock and rider interactions, combining the dynamic atmosphere of race weekend with a branded presence designed by Bitget.

“MotoGP is built on precision, innovation, and high-speed decisions — values that align naturally with Bitget,” said MotoGP CCO Dan Rossomondo in a written statement.

This partnership builds on Bitget’s previous collaborations with figures and organizations such as Lionel Messi, Juventus, and LALIGA, further establishing its approach to connecting digital finance with broader cultural sectors. With a user base exceeding 120 million and daily trading volumes surpassing $20 billion, the company remains focused on repositioning the conversation around cryptocurrency from market instability to strategic growth.

