Bitget Lists Jambo On LaunchX, Now Open For Subscriptions

In Brief Bitget has listed Jambo on the LaunchX platform, with subscriptions currently open and available until 10:00 AM (UTC+8) on January 22.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has announced the listing of Jambo (J) on its LaunchX platform. The subscription period is currently open and will remain available until 10:00 AM (UTC+8) on January 22. The allocation phase for J tokens is scheduled to take place between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM (UTC+8) on January 22, followed by the launch of J-USDT spot trading at 6:00 PM (UTC+8) on the same day.

LaunchX is Bitget’s latest token distribution platform, designed to support the Web3 community. It provides users with early access to new projects and their tokens during the initial launch phase. The platform follows a commitment–subscription model, meaning that a user’s subscription allocation depends on the amount they commit—higher commitments lead to larger allocations.

In order to participate, users must complete identity verification. However, sub-accounts, institutional accounts, and market maker accounts are not eligible for this promotion.

Regarding the token supply, a total of 1 billion J tokens exist, with 10 million J, or 1% of the total supply, allocated to LaunchX. The fundraising target is $5 million, and the subscription price is set at $0.50 per J token. The committed token required for participation is BGB.

The exchange rate between BGB and J will be announced after the subscription period ends. Bitget will determine this rate by taking multiple snapshots of BGB’s market price between January 17 at 4:00 PM and January 22 at 10:00 AM (UTC+8). The average value recorded during this period will be used to calculate the final exchange rate.

Individual participants must adhere to specific limits. The minimum commitment allowed is 20 BGB, while the maximum commitment is 2000 BGB. The subscription hard cap for J tokens is set at 20,000.

Jambo is developing a globally connected, blockchain-based mobile network centered around the JamboPhone, a crypto-integrated mobile device available at an accessible starting price of $99.

What Is Jambo?

The platform has already introduced millions of users, particularly in emerging markets, by offering earning opportunities, a decentralized application (dApp) store, a multi-chain wallet, and other features. Jambo’s hardware network consists of over 700,000 mobile nodes distributed across more than 120 countries and regions, allowing the platform to introduce new products that achieve immediate decentralization and benefit from strong network effects.

By leveraging this extensive distributed hardware infrastructure, Jambo’s next phase focuses on advancing decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) applications, including satellite-based connectivity, peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, and additional blockchain-powered solutions.

At the core of Jambo’s ecosystem is the Jambo Token or J, a utility token designed to facilitate rewards, provide discounts, and enable payouts within the network.

