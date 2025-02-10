Bitget Launches Spot Grid Fee Discount Promotion, Offering 50% Off Maker Fees And Up To 11,000 USDT In Rewards

In Brief Bitget has launched a promotion offering a 50% discount on maker fees for spot grid bots, along with the opportunity to win up to 11,000 USDT.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has launched a promotion offering a 50% discount on maker fees for spot grid bots, along with the opportunity to win up to 11,000 USDT. The campaign is currently running and will conclude at 16:00 UTC on February 24th.

In the first activity, users can take advantage of the 50% maker fee discount on all spot grid bots to increase their profits.

The second activity offers a chance to win a share of 60,000 USDT in airdrops. Users who create a spot grid bot during the promotion can claim a portion of the 60,000 USDT, based on their grid trading volume. The top prize of 9,000 USDT will go to the participant in 1st place, while prizes of 1,000 USDT will be awarded to participants ranked 2nd through 20th. Those ranked 21st through 100th will receive 100 USDT, and participants ranked 101st through 1000th will earn 20 USDT. The remaining 6,000 USDT will be shared among other participants.

Users Can Boost Their Bots And Earn Equal Bonuses

The third activity encourages users to boost their bots and earn equal bonuses. To participate, users must create a spot grid bot using the designated trading pairs–BTC-USDT, ETH-USDT, BGB-USDT–invest at least 100 USDT, and run the bot for a minimum of two days. In return, they will receive Launchpool or PoolX trial funds equivalent to their investment, with a cap of 2,000 USDT per user.

These trial funds are valid for seven days, during which users can participate in Launchpool or PoolX staking and earn airdrop incentives from trending coins. The promotion offers a 2 million USDT trial fund pool, and rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is important to note that participants must register with their main accounts. Users such as market makers, brokers, ND brokers, and those with special fee arrangements are not eligible. The spot grid fee discount applies only to maker orders, and the taker rate remains unchanged. Incentives will be distributed within ten working days after the promotion concludes.

Bitget is a derivatives exchange known for its significant trading volumes and a global user base exceeding 19 million. With over 45 million users across more than 150 countries and regions, the platform aims to enhance trading efficiency by offering features like copy trading, which enables users to mirror the trades of seasoned investors. Furthermore, Bitget provides real-time price updates for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, helping users stay informed and make well-timed trading decisions.

