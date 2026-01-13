Bitget Introduces Bot Copy Trading To Enhance Accessibility Of Automated Strategies

In Brief Bitget has launched Bot Copy Trading, a platform that connects users with automated trading bots and elite strategists, featuring profit-sharing, performance tracking, and simplified strategy replication.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget reported the introduction of a new product offering known as Bot Copy Trading, which is described as a feature suite intended to link experienced developers of copy-trading bots with users seeking to implement automated trading strategies with minimal technical preparation. According to the announcement, the launch incorporates a profit-sharing framework and a performance-based discovery mechanism, with the stated objective of expanding access to bot-driven trading while maintaining transparency around performance outcomes and revenue distribution.

The company explained that trading bots are algorithm-based systems designed to carry out predefined buying and selling instructions on a continuous basis, allowing market participants to follow a structured, rules-based methodology without interruption. It was noted that grid-style bots, in particular, are commonly employed to support systematic trade execution without the need for constant manual supervision.

From the perspective of strategy creators, the platform enables approved Bot Elite Traders to publish their proprietary bot configurations and establish profit-sharing terms ranging from zero to thirty percent. Bitget further stated that bots demonstrating strong performance may be granted enhanced exposure through ranking systems and featured listings. The distribution of these strategies is also supported through one-click sharing functionality as well as QR codes, which facilitate promotion across social media platforms and online trading communities.

“Our priority has always been our traders. Our features are built directly from what traders tell us they need — faster ways to deploy proven strategies, clearer performance visibility, and a simpler path to follow experienced creators,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, in a written statement. “Bitget will keep advancing its products by listening closely to trader feedback and turning it into features that improve execution, control, and outcomes,” she added.

On the user side of the platform, Bitget reported that the Copy Trading functionality allows participants to replicate approved trading bots through a single action, with operating parameters automatically synchronized from the originating strategist.

The system provides users with the ability to discontinue copying at their discretion, monitor detailed performance indicators, and review profit allocation, while the settlement of revenue sharing is processed automatically upon the conclusion of each trading session.

At the time of the initial rollout, the service supports both spot grid bots and futures grid bots, and the company stated that further categories of trading bots are scheduled to be introduced in subsequent product updates.

