Bitget Surpasses $1B In Tokenized Stock Spot Volume Amid 4,900% Surge In Tokenized Gold Trading

In Brief Bitget surpassed $1 billion in tokenized stock spot trading—driven largely by a December surge and sharp growth in tokenized gold and silver activity—highlighting accelerating global adoption of blockchain-based access to traditional assets.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Bitget reported that the total spot trading turnover associated with its tokenized equity products has exceeded the one-billion-dollar threshold, representing a significant development in the broader use of blockchain-based access to traditional financial instruments. The majority of this recorded activity, close to ninety-five percent of the aggregate volume, occurred within a single month, indicating a rapid increase in market engagement and available liquidity as these digital representations of shares progressed beyond initial experimentation and into wider commercial utilization.

The expansion reflects increasing worldwide interest in uninterrupted and cross-border participation in conventional financial markets via blockchain-powered systems. Transaction volumes have diversified beyond shares of technology companies, with instruments tied to precious metals becoming a source of activity in December. As silver and gold reached new peak levels in established markets, trading in their digital exchange-traded counterparts rose sharply on the platform. During the most recent two-week period, turnover in SLVon, which represents the tokenized form of the iShares Silver Trust fund, climbed by 3,729 percent compared with the preceding interval, while IAUon, associated with the iShares Gold Trust fund, posted a 4,904 percent increase over the same timeframe. This pronounced upswing illustrates how commodity movements driven by broader economic conditions are increasingly being mirrored within blockchain-based equity markets.

“Reaching $1 billion in cumulative tokenized stock trading volume reflects a structural shift in how global users want to access markets,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “What we are seeing is not just demand for equities on-chain, but a broader appetite for assets like gold and commodities to trade with the same speed, transparency, and global reach as crypto. As tokenized stocks, ETFs, and traditional assets converge on a single platform, capital is increasingly moving toward markets that operate continuously and without geographic barriers. This milestone signals that on-chain access to real-world assets is becoming a core part of modern market participation,” she added.

App Upgrade And Expanding Tokenized Stock Offering Drive Over $1B In Trading

Market activity has been further reinforced by a recent mobile application update released in December, which introduced a simplified layout and expanded analytical features designed for equity trading. The revised interface delivers categorized market overviews by industry, live pricing data, highlighted thematic trends, and a built-in schedule of corporate earnings, allowing market participants to evaluate conditions more quickly and make better-informed trading choices from within the same environment. The service presently offers access to more than one hundred blockchain-based stock instruments, enabling transactions in prominent international companies including Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Alphabet through USDT, without requiring the standard onboarding procedures commonly associated with conventional brokerage firms.

The achievement of exceeding one billion dollars in trading activity mirrors wider transformations taking place in the global financial system, as tokenized representations of real-world assets advance from early testing stages toward broader commercial acceptance. Investors and traders are increasingly gravitating toward venues that provide clear pricing structures, unified exposure to multiple asset categories, and operational availability outside of traditional market schedules. Within this framework, tokenized equities on the platform are exchanged continuously, allowing participants worldwide to react promptly to economic data, corporate results, and shifts in commodity markets regardless of location or time zone.

With engagement expanding across different regions and financial instruments, tokenized shares are becoming a significant driver of development within the platform’s UEX infrastructure. By combining conventional financial products with blockchain settlement and centralized accessibility, the system is playing a role in shaping the progression of tokenized equities into a standard element of international capital markets.

