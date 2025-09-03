Bitget Expands Global Access To Over 100 Tokenized Stocks And ETFs Via Ondo Finance

In Brief Bitget and Bitget Wallet have launched live trading of over 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs through Ondo Finance, providing global users with on-chain access to real-world assets previously limited to institutional investors.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, along with its self-custodial wallet, Bitget Wallet, has introduced live trading of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) through an official integration with Ondo Finance. This development positions both platforms among the first to offer access to tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for users outside the United States. Partnering with licensed provider Ondo Finance, the platforms serve as alternative entry points to traditional financial markets within the decentralized finance ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain technology, secure infrastructure, and global trading capabilities, Bitget and Bitget Wallet have expanded retail access to financial products historically limited to institutional investors.

Through a dedicated RWA module, users of Bitget Onchain and Bitget Wallet can explore, analyze, and trade over 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs, representing the largest on-chain selection currently available. Each token provides total-return exposure to the underlying asset, reflecting price movements and reinvested dividends, and is fully backed by real-world securities held with regulated custodians. The tokens can be purchased starting from $1, and instead of relying on on-chain liquidity pools, Ondo’s tokenized assets draw directly from the liquidity of traditional equity markets, delivering execution comparable to conventional exchanges via its Global Markets infrastructure. The service is available to eligible users, excluding certain regions such as parts of the United States, and is currently supported on Ethereum with plans to expand to Solana, BNB Chain, and other blockchains.

“The Bitget ecosystem thrives on the success of bridging TradFi vehicles to the new age of decentralized finance,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “With Bitget’s exchange platform and the self-custodial wallet enabling Ondo’s tokenized assets, we’re bringing high-potential global investments to the crypto market without the traditional hurdles of accessing these instruments. This is what the future of finance looks like,” she added.

“Real-world assets are now an integral part of the on-chain economy,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “Integrating Ondo Finance represents a key step in our strategy to position Bitget Wallet as a global asset passport, advancing our Crypto for Everyone vision by providing borderless access to global financial markets through blockchain and self-custody infrastructure,” he added.

The wallet, which currently supports more than 130 blockchains, intends to broaden its real-world asset offerings by adding additional tokenized financial products in upcoming updates.

Ondo Finance operates as a regulated platform specializing in the tokenization of publicly traded stocks and ETFs. Managing over $1 billion in assets, the company issues tokenized securities under a bankruptcy-remote legal framework and maintains daily verification through independent third-party attestations.

“Ondo Global Markets is a breakthrough in financial access,” said Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance, in a written statement. “Global investors can now access the largest selection of tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain. We saw stablecoins export the U.S. dollar by bringing it onchain. Now, Ondo Global Markets is doing the same thing for U.S. securities,” he added.

Previously, Bitget Exchange and Bitget Wallet joined Ondo Finance’s Global Markets Alliance to advance tokenized RWAs. This latest integration enables Bitget to offer a broader range of global investment options through Ondo Finance’s licensed infrastructure, creating a CeDeFi environment that allows users to diversify their portfolios.

The new feature provides tokenized representations of companies including Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia, as well as major ETFs. All assets are denominated in USD and are tradable around the clock, granting wider access to traditional markets through blockchain-based infrastructure, subject to regional regulatory requirements. Global users can now trade tokenized stocks and ETFs directly via the Bitget or Bitget Wallet applications, without the need for brokerage accounts or banking intermediaries. Bitget Wallet also plans to collaborate with Ondo on campaigns to encourage adoption of tokenized products and aims to expand its selection to over 1,000 tokenized stocks and ETFs in the near future.

