Bitget CEO Gracy Chen Supports Launch Of Inaugural UNICEF Game Jam

In Brief Bitget is supporting UNICEF’s first global Game Jam and blockchain training initiatives to provide STEAM education, promote youth empowerment, and advance digital inclusion, particularly for girls in developing regions.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced its official support for the inaugural global UNICEF Game Jam, a virtual hackathon in which young participants from eight countries will develop original video games over a 40-day period. This effort is part of Bitget’s collaboration with UNICEF’s Game Changers Coalition and highlights the company’s focus on leveraging blockchain technology to promote education, empowerment, and new opportunities.

Gracy Chen, Bitget’s CEO, who was recently recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Web3 & AI, emphasizes that the hackathon provides a platform for creativity while also offering young people—particularly girls in developing regions—access to skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). According to Chen, blockchain and Web3 technologies have the potential to provide youth with pathways toward entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial independence, contributing to efforts to reduce cycles of poverty.

“Introducing children to digital skills at an early age is important to accelerate the growth of emerging tech and finance. Too often, access to tech education starts too late and excludes those with the most potential,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “Emerging technologies such as blockchain offer the tools needed for youth to become entrepreneurs, builders, and innovators on a global scale. We plan to tap into this potential and make the digital space more inclusive and empowering for the next generation of women leaders,” she added.

Bitget To Launch Global Blockchain Education Initiative And Empower Future Women Leaders In Tech

Bitget Academy, the educational division of Bitget, will contribute to the development of UNICEF’s first interactive blockchain training module, designed to combine online and in-person learning with video game creation skills. This initiative, part of Bitget’s partnership with the UNICEF Game Changers Coalition led by the UNICEF Office of Innovation, aims to provide blockchain education to 300,000 participants, including adolescent girls, parents, mentors, and teachers across eight countries.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to promote inclusion and professional development. Bitget has launched its Lady Forward campaign, which includes collaborations with universities, new internship programs, and the creation of a Female Leaders Program to connect women across the blockchain ecosystem, from developers and investors to entrepreneurs and policymakers.

Gracy Chen, in her role as a guest professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), teaches a blockchain course for finance and mathematics students that integrates academic instruction with practical case studies, real-world applications, and insights from industry leaders. The course uses a combination of Harvard Business School-style case methods, pitching exercises, and interactive discussions, providing students with the knowledge and skills needed to lead in a digital-first economy.

Through the Blockchain4Her initiative and the Lady Forward campaign, Bitget’s collaboration with UNICEF reflects a broader commitment to using blockchain and Web3 technologies to enhance digital access, foster creative learning, and equip young people in developing regions with tools to succeed in the global economy.

