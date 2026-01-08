Bitget Achieves $2B Daily TradFi Volume Amid Rising Interest In Gold, Forex, And Tokenized Stocks

In Brief Bitget’s TradFi platform has surpassed $2 billion in daily trading volume, driven by strong demand for tokenized global assets like gold, forex, and stocks.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has surpassed $2 billion in daily trading volume on its Bitget TradFi platform, marking a significant milestone since its public launch on January 5. This performance reflects growing interest in accessing traditional financial markets on the platform, particularly as a hedge against recent market volatility. Over a 72-hour period, trading activity has been strongest in pairs such as Gold (XAUUSD), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), the Nasdaq 100 index (NAS100), Silver (XAGUSD), and Euro FX (EURUSD).

The increase in trading demonstrates the demand for Bitget TradFi, which provides crypto-native users with a streamlined interface for participating in global markets. This growth illustrates how Bitget’s UEX model is developing into a comprehensive gateway for real-time trading of over two million assets, including onchain tokens, tokenized stocks, indices, forex, commodities, and precious metals such as gold.

Since the platform’s launch, Gold (XAUUSD) has consistently been the most actively traded pair by volume, emphasizing its status as a highly liquid instrument and a tactical asset for capturing short-term price movements.

“Headlines have triggered a risk-off shift, pushing flows into gold and silver. Oil is holding near $60 per barrel, limiting near-term inflation pressure, even as markets price in potential supply shocks and tighter financial conditions,” said Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research, in a written statement. “On-chain positioning remains supportive; exchange balances trending lower, ETF flows stabilizing and improving, and stablecoin liquidity staying elevated suggest accumulation and a potential base for a higher-timeframe rebound rather than broad capitulation,” he added.

Bitget TradFi has been designed as an event-driven trading environment, offering short-term access to global financial instruments. With $2 billion in daily TradFi volume now recorded, Bitget is lowering the barriers typically associated with traditional markets. This milestone aligns with Bitget’s broader UEX vision for a unified platform where users can move fluidly between markets gaining access to global assets worldwide.

“The fundamental shift in wealth management is happening right now,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “People are moving from platforms with hefty fees and brokerage to platforms like ours that allow them to access global assets under a roof. Tokenized TradFi assets such as gold, forex, and stocks are currently traded at one of the lowest fees in the world on Bitget,” he added.

