Bitdeer Tests SEAL03 Bitcoin Mining Chip, Demonstrating 9.7 J/TH Power Efficiency

In Brief Bitdeer completed testing of the SEAL03 Bitcoin mining chip, confirming a 9.7J/TH power efficiency in ultra power-saving mode.

Technology company Bitdeer, which specializes in blockchain and high-performance computing, announced the successful testing of its latest Bitcoin mining chip, SEAL03, following its tape-out process.

During verification and prototype testing, the SEAL03 chip demonstrated a power efficiency ratio of 9.7J/TH while operating in a low-voltage, ultra power-saving mode. These results align with the performance targets set in the SEALMINER technology roadmap. The chip is produced using one of the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes through Bitdeer’s collaboration with TSMC, a leading semiconductor foundry.

SEAL03 is set to be integrated into Bitdeer’s upcoming SEALMINER A3 series of Bitcoin mining machines, with large-scale production planned for the second half of the year. Additionally, research and development efforts are ongoing for the next-generation SEAL04 chip, in accordance with the company’s product release strategy.

Bitdeer’s SEALMINER mining machines utilize the company’s proprietary SEAL series chips, which are built with advanced semiconductor technology. By continuously enhancing power efficiency, SEALMINER aims to deliver innovative, high-performance, and reliable solutions to customers worldwide.

With a dedicated team of research and development engineers, Bitdeer remains committed to collaborating with its customers to strengthen the security and resilience of Bitcoin’s decentralized network.

Bitdeer Enhances Computing Solutions With SEAL02 Mining Chip

Bitdeer is dedicated to delivering comprehensive computing solutions tailored to its customers’ needs. The company manages various complex aspects of computing, including equipment procurement, transportation logistics, data center design and construction, hardware management, and ongoing operational support. Additionally, Bitdeer provides advanced cloud computing services, serving clients with AI processing requirements.

Last year, Bitdeer introduced the SEAL02 mining chip, following a tape-out—a critical stage where a chip manufacturer evaluates the functionality of its design before mass production. Also developed in collaboration with TSMC, SEAL02 demonstrated a power efficiency ratio of 13.5 J/TH while operating at lower speeds. Approximately two months after the initial testing phase, the company proceeded with large-scale production of its latest mining machines featuring this technology.

