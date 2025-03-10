en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
March 10, 2025

Bitdeer Tests SEAL03 Bitcoin Mining Chip, Demonstrating 9.7 J/TH Power Efficiency

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 10, 2025 at 3:12 am Updated: March 10, 2025 at 3:12 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 10, 2025 at 3:12 am

In Brief

Bitdeer completed testing of the SEAL03 Bitcoin mining chip, confirming a 9.7J/TH power efficiency in ultra power-saving mode.

Bitdeer Tests SEAL03 Bitcoin Mining Chip, Demonstrating 9.7 J/TH Power Efficiency

Technology company Bitdeer, which specializes in blockchain and high-performance computing, announced the successful testing of its latest Bitcoin mining chip, SEAL03, following its tape-out process.  

During verification and prototype testing, the SEAL03 chip demonstrated a power efficiency ratio of 9.7J/TH while operating in a low-voltage, ultra power-saving mode. These results align with the performance targets set in the SEALMINER technology roadmap. The chip is produced using one of the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes through Bitdeer’s collaboration with TSMC, a leading semiconductor foundry.  

SEAL03 is set to be integrated into Bitdeer’s upcoming SEALMINER A3 series of Bitcoin mining machines, with large-scale production planned for the second half of the year. Additionally, research and development efforts are ongoing for the next-generation SEAL04 chip, in accordance with the company’s product release strategy.  

Bitdeer’s SEALMINER mining machines utilize the company’s proprietary SEAL series chips, which are built with advanced semiconductor technology. By continuously enhancing power efficiency, SEALMINER aims to deliver innovative, high-performance, and reliable solutions to customers worldwide.  

With a dedicated team of research and development engineers, Bitdeer remains committed to collaborating with its customers to strengthen the security and resilience of Bitcoin’s decentralized network.

Bitdeer Enhances Computing Solutions With SEAL02 Mining Chip

Bitdeer is dedicated to delivering comprehensive computing solutions tailored to its customers’ needs. The company manages various complex aspects of computing, including equipment procurement, transportation logistics, data center design and construction, hardware management, and ongoing operational support. Additionally, Bitdeer provides advanced cloud computing services, serving clients with AI processing requirements.  

Last year, Bitdeer introduced the SEAL02 mining chip, following a tape-out—a critical stage where a chip manufacturer evaluates the functionality of its design before mass production. Also developed in collaboration with TSMC, SEAL02 demonstrated a power efficiency ratio of 13.5 J/TH while operating at lower speeds. Approximately two months after the initial testing phase, the company proceeded with large-scale production of its latest mining machines featuring this technology.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Avalon Labs Secures Over $2B Credit Line For Institutional Bitcoin-Backed Lending

by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2025

Leading Women Driving Innovation in Web3 and Crypto

by Victoria d'Este
March 08, 2025

Bitcoin’s Wild Ride: Tariffs, Hacks, And $1T Market Shake

by Alisa Davidson
March 07, 2025

Unichain Launches Validation Network To Advance Decentralization And Enable Faster Finality

by Alisa Davidson
March 07, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Avalon Labs Secures Over $2B Credit Line For Institutional Bitcoin-Backed Lending

by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2025

Unichain Launches Validation Network To Advance Decentralization And Enable Faster Finality

by Alisa Davidson
March 07, 2025

Soneium Unveils Ecosystem Badges To Recognize Active Users Engaging With Network’s Apps

by Alisa Davidson
March 07, 2025

Bitget Introduces Blockchain4Her Badge And Mentorship Program To Support Women In Blockchain

by Alisa Davidson
March 07, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Avalon Labs Secures Over $2B Credit Line For Institutional Bitcoin-Backed Lending
News Report Technology
Avalon Labs Secures Over $2B Credit Line For Institutional Bitcoin-Backed Lending
by Alisa Davidson
March 10, 2025
Leading Women Driving Innovation in Web3 and Crypto
Opinion Top Lists Business Lifestyle Markets Technology
Leading Women Driving Innovation in Web3 and Crypto
by Victoria d'Este
March 8, 2025
Bitcoin’s Wild Ride: Tariffs, Hacks, And $1T Market Shake
Opinion Markets Technology
Bitcoin’s Wild Ride: Tariffs, Hacks, And $1T Market Shake
by Alisa Davidson
March 7, 2025
Unichain Launches Validation Network To Advance Decentralization And Enable Faster Finality
News Report Technology
Unichain Launches Validation Network To Advance Decentralization And Enable Faster Finality
by Alisa Davidson
March 7, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.