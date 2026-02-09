Bitcoin Faces Sharp Correction As Exchange Inflows And Short-Term Holder Selling Intensify Market Volatility

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin’s recent drop below $60,000, combined with massive exchange inflows and a deteriorating Sharpe ratio, reflects heightened market volatility and extreme risk conditions amid a late-stage bear market.

Cryptocurrency market analyst Darkfost of blockchain research firm CryptoQuant released a comprehensive market briefing indicating that recent trading sessions have been especially challenging for Bitcoin and the wider digital asset market.

In a post on the social media platform X, he outlined that on February 6th, Bitcoin dropped below the $60,000 mark, a price level that had not been seen since October 2024. The decline occurred alongside a pronounced market-wide correction, with prices retreating by more than 50% from the most recent all-time high. The sudden return to lower valuation levels revived concerns among investors and contributed to a fast deterioration in overall market sentiment.

The pace of the sell-off fostered a clearly fear-driven environment. A large number of market participants moved their Bitcoin holdings onto centralized exchanges, intensifying an already heavy wave of forced liquidations. Short-term holders were identified as the earliest and most reactive group during this phase, responding quickly to the sharp price movements.

Data from Binance, which accounts for a substantial portion of global trading activity, showed that Bitcoin inflows attributed to short-term holders, measured on a seven-day cumulative basis, exceeded 100,000 BTC on February 6th alone. This figure surpassed the volumes observed during the market correction in April 2025. Such elevated inflow levels are commonly interpreted as a sign of capitulation and underline the large influence this investor segment had on the selling pressure during the downturn.

The analyst continued, highlighting that between February 4th and February 6th, approximately 241,000 BTC were transferred to multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. When deposit flows of this scale converge on trading venues, they are generally viewed as reflecting a prevailing intention to sell rather than to hold. The surge in exchange deposits further amplified volatility, which was already elevated across digital asset markets.

A comparable trend was observed on Coinbase Advanced, a trading platform predominantly used by institutional investors, active traders, and professional trading desks. On February 6th, Bitcoin inflows to the platform reached an estimated 27,000 BTC, representing a notable spike in transactional activity. This indicates that the sense of uncertainty extended beyond retail traders and also affected more experienced and professionally managed market participants.

The episode demonstrates how a fast-moving correction can intensify panic-driven behavior and lead to widespread capitulation across different segments of the market. As a result of these liquidation and selling dynamics, Bitcoin has entered an extreme oversold condition, suggesting that the market may require a period of adjustment before absorbing the recent shock.

Bitcoin’s Sharpe Ratio Signals Extreme Risk Levels Amid Late-Stage Bear Market Conditions

In a separate report, the analyst highlighted that the Sharpe ratio for Bitcoin has recently entered a zone historically associated with the later stages of bear markets. This does not indicate that the downtrend has ended, but it signals that the risk-to-reward profile has become particularly extreme. Currently, the level of risk involved in holding or investing in Bitcoin remains high compared with recent returns, and the ratio continues to deteriorate, reflecting the ongoing underperformance relative to risk.

Such conditions, however, often emerge near potential market turning points. The Sharpe ratio should be interpreted as a reflective metric rather than a predictive one, showing the outcomes of recent market activity rather than causing them. The continued low performance suggests that many investors are experiencing losses or pressure, a situation that historically coincides with the emergence of long-term opportunities.

From this point, two main approaches are typically considered. One is to begin gradually accumulating Bitcoin as the ratio moves closer to historically lower-risk levels. The other is to wait until the Sharpe ratio shows clear improvement before increasing exposure.

He further noted that it is important to maintain realistic expectations regarding timing, as this phase could extend for several months and the price of Bitcoin may continue to correct before a sustained reversal occurs. While the signal is structurally constructive, it requires time to fully materialize, and immediate action is not necessarily warranted.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $68,857, reflecting a decline of more than 2.26 percent over the previous 24 hours. During this period, the lowest recorded price was $68,446, while the session high reached $71,878. The total capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market stands at $2.34 trillion, representing a 2.26% decrease over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

