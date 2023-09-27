Business News Report
September 27, 2023

BIS Chief Agustin Carstens Urges Legal Clarity for CBDCs

by
Published: September 27, 2023 at 7:03 am Updated: September 27, 2023 at 7:04 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

Agustin Carstens, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), underscores the importance of creating robust legal frameworks to support the implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

He emphasizes that alongside technological advancements, legal clarity is vital for trust and functionality in digital currencies.

BIS Chief Agustin Carstens Urges Legal Clarity for CBDCs

Agustin Carstens, the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), has urged countries to create robust legal frameworks to facilitate the adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) – in a recent statement

At the Switzerland conference, he stressed that alongside technology, legal frameworks are crucial for building trust, ensuring functionality, and gaining acceptance for digital currencies like CBDCs.

He also asserted that the public rightfully expects and demands modern forms of currency that align with their evolving financial needs and expectations. 

Citing a 2020 paper from the International Monetary Fund, he highlighted that approximately 80% of central banks worldwide either lack the legal authorization to issue CBDCs under current laws or operate within legal frameworks characterized by ambiguity in this regard.

“The public rightly demands forms of money that meet their needs and expectations. Central banks have a mandate to meet those demands and have made significant investments to address the technical and operational requirements for CBDCs,”

Carstens stated.

Most central banks worldwide have been actively exploring the technical and operational needs of CBDCs, with a 2022 BIS survey indicating that 93% of them are involved in CBDC-related projects.

According to Carstens, the primary step in addressing CBDCs involves a national conversation within each country. Different legal systems have varying approaches to CBDCs, and it’s the responsibility of each jurisdiction to determine whether to issue digital currencies and how to balance the rights and responsibilities of their users at the national level. 

Local legal frameworks, cultural factors, and traditions often influence decisions. While some countries are rapidly transitioning to being cashless, others continue to rely on cash, Carstens argued.

Simultaneously, international coordination and cooperation are crucial. He said, “It would be unfortunate if we ended up with a fragmented system and legal framework in which different digital currencies don’t interoperate.”

Agustin Carstens firmly expressed his dissatisfaction with the prospect of unclear or outdated legal frameworks impeding the deployment of central bank digital currencies.

“It is simply unacceptable that unclear or outdated legal frameworks could hinder their deployment. The work to address these issues needs to begin in earnest. And it needs to proceed at pace,”

he said.
Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies from the University of Amsterdam and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, “Open Cages,” where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

More articles
Agne Cimermanaite
Agne Cimermanaite

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies from the University of Amsterdam and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, “Open Cages,” where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

More articles
Hot Stories

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Clarifies CommEx Partnership Post Russia Exit

by Nik Asti
September 28, 2023

Meta Unveils AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023

Web3 Security Incidents Led to $890 Million Losses in Q3 2023: Report

by Victor Dey
September 27, 2023

Kneron Raises $49M to Accelerate AI Deployment for Autonomous Vehicles

by Cindy Tan
September 26, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Circle Steps Into Binance’s SEC Case Arguing in Favor of Stablecoins

by Nik Asti
September 29, 2023

Fortnite Developer Epic Games Slashes 900 Jobs, 16% of Workforce

by Agne Cimermanaite
September 28, 2023

Consensys’ Builder Nights Bangkok Marks Triumph With Valuable Industry Insights

by Victor Dey
September 28, 2023

Amazon Bedrock Announces General Availability of Claude Generative AI for AWS Users

by Agne Cimermanaite
September 28, 2023

CGV Research: Telegram Open Network’s (TON) Technological Advancements and Future Prospects

TL;DR TON’s Past In 2018, founders of Telegram — the Durov brothers, began exploring blockchain solutions suitable ...

Know More

20 Most Underrated AI Startups in 2023: Ranked by Funding

AI remains a constant focal point for investors and entrepreneurs alike. While the spotlight often falls on ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
10 Best AI Tools for Meeting and Video Conferencing in 2023: Ranked
AI Wiki Business Technology
10 Best AI Tools for Meeting and Video Conferencing in 2023: Ranked
by Damir Yalalov
September 29, 2023
Circle Steps Into Binance’s SEC Case Arguing in Favor of Stablecoins
Business Markets News Report
Circle Steps Into Binance’s SEC Case Arguing in Favor of Stablecoins
by Nik Asti
September 29, 2023
Fortnite Developer Epic Games Slashes 900 Jobs, 16% of Workforce
Business News Report
Fortnite Developer Epic Games Slashes 900 Jobs, 16% of Workforce
by Agne Cimermanaite
September 28, 2023
Consensys’ Builder Nights Bangkok Marks Triumph With Valuable Industry Insights
News Report Technology
Consensys’ Builder Nights Bangkok Marks Triumph With Valuable Industry Insights
by Victor Dey
September 28, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.