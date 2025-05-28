Bio Protocol Approves Phased Unlock Of Team Tokens Beginning In November

In Brief Bio Protocol confirmed that a proposal to delay the scheduled single-day release of 117.3 million BIO tokens allocated to the team has been approved.

Platform positioned as a curation and liquidity protocol within the Decentralized Science (DeSci) ecosystem, Bio Protocol confirmed that a proposal to delay the scheduled single-day release of 117.3 million BIO+ tokens allocated to the team has been approved. According to data from the proposal’s Snapshot page, the measure received support from the majority of participants, with 139.1 million tokens cast in favor across 33 votes. The recorded quorum reached 143%.

The team plans to decrease the circulating supply over a six-month period during which the Bio Launchpad is still under development and revenue-generating features are being introduced, aiming to limit volatility ahead of anticipated value-driving events. Token unlocks will now be aligned with specific product milestones to preserve the long-term commitment signal expected by the community. This adjustment is intended to reduce short-term market fluctuations that could otherwise shift focus away from product delivery, user adoption, and broader ecosystem expansion.

Affected core contributors have been consulted and have expressed support for the change. Team-held tokens represent 21.2% of the total 3.32 billion BIO supply, amounting to approximately 703.84 million tokens. These tokens are subject to a six-year vesting schedule, including a one-year cliff.

Based on the original schedule, vesting was to begin on May 28, 2024, with the first release of one-sixth of the total (about 117.3 million BIO) set for May 28, 2025. The remaining tokens would then unlock linearly over the following five years at a rate of approximately 117.3 million BIO per year.

Postponement Of Cliff Tranche Unlock And Governance Considerations

As outlined in the proposal, the scheduled cliff tranche unlock of approximately 117.3 million BIO tokens will be postponed and replaced with a continuous, irrevocable linear release over a six-month period. This revised unlock schedule will run from November 14, 2025, to May 14, 2026. The original cliff date of May 28, 2025, remains unchanged in terms of maturity; however, tokens will not begin unlocking until the newly defined start date in November.

Meanwhile, the linear vesting of the remaining five-sixths of the team allocation will proceed as initially planned, continuing from May 28, 2025, through May 28, 2030.

The adjustment does not alter the total number of tokens allocated, thus avoiding any dilution. By distributing the release over time, the proposal seeks to reduce potential market disruptions and better align incentives between tokenholders and project contributors. It also reflects Bio Protocol’s ability to adapt its tokenomics framework in response to evolving conditions, while upholding previously established agreements.

This transition to a phased release is intended to align token availability with key ecosystem developments and reinforce a long-term approach to token management.

Bio Protocol is designed to support the advancement of biotechnology by enabling global networks of patients, researchers, and biotech professionals to collaboratively finance, develop, and hold ownership in tokenized biotech initiatives and associated intellectual property. The platform’s native token, BIO, functions as a utility and governance asset within the ecosystem. It is used to participate in decision-making processes, provide liquidity, and access decentralized biotech-focused organizations, known as BioDAOs. The initial token supply was established at 3.32 billion BIO.

