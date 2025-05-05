en en
News Report Technology
May 05, 2025

Binance Wallet To Host MYX Token Generation Event Via PancakeSwap On May 6

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 05, 2025 at 8:48 am Updated: May 05, 2025 at 8:48 am
Edited and fact-checked: May 05, 2025 at 8:48 am

In Brief

Binance Wallet will host the 15th Token Generation Event for MYX, the native token of MYX.Finance, via PancakeSwap, with subscriptions opening on May 6.

Binance Wallet To Host MYX Token Generation Event Via PancakeSwap On May 6

Self-custody Web3 wallet Binance Wallet revealed plans to host a Token Generation Event (TGE) for MYX, the token, associated with the decentralized exchange (DEX) MYX.Finance, through PancakeSwap. This marks the 15th exclusive TGE on the platform. 

The required Alpha Points threshold for participation will be disclosed on May 6th, ahead of the subscription period, which is scheduled to open at 8:00 AM UTC and conclude at 10:00 AM UTC on the same day. An additional allocation of 40 million MYX tokens is designated for upcoming marketing initiatives, with more information to follow.

What Are MYX.Finance And MYX Token?

The upcoming TGE represents a shift from a previously tested trading framework to a decentralized, community-driven liquidity layer. MYX Finance, positioned as the first chain-abstracted perpetual decentralized exchange, introduces its Universal Account (UA) and Matching Pool Mechanism (MPM) to streamline trading across multiple networks. 

This includes a unified account structure, gasless and signature-free transactions, and access to deep, oracle-secured liquidity with minimal slippage and low fees. Supported by $10.5 million in funding from entities such as HashKey Capital, HongShan, Consensys, Hack VC, FL Foundation, and Metalpha, the platform has reached a total value locked of $42 million and over 200,000 unique trading addresses during its pre-IDO phase on Linea and BNB Chain. 

At the center of MYX Finance’s approach to developing a streamlined, chain-abstracted liquidity infrastructure is the MYX token, which is structured to support decentralized governance, as well as incentivize participation through staking and rewards.

Scaling the platform in a trustless manner MYX Finance is introducing a permissionless perpetual contract infrastructure, beginning with Solana, where new markets—including those for smaller or highly speculative tokens—can be launched quickly. Liquidity providers are positioned to receive a share of fees and profit and loss distributions, while traders gain access to a frictionless experience through Smart Key, enabling execution without traditional wallet interactions.

Disclaimer

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

