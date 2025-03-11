Binance Unveils Results Of ‘Global User Survey,’ Highlighting Most Admired Crypto Leaders In Its Community

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance has released the results of its Global User Survey, which gathered feedback from over 12,000 participants who shared their views on the most influential figures in the cryptocurrency sector.

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance conducted a global survey, gathering feedback from over 12,000 participants who shared their views on the most influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry.

The survey included a category to recognize the “most influential crypto personality,” which aimed to highlight individuals who have had a considerable impact on the cryptocurrency world through innovation, leadership, and long-lasting influence. According to the survey, over 30% of respondents identified Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic creator of Bitcoin, as the most influential figure in the sector. Nakamoto’s creation of Bitcoin played a foundational role in the rise of decentralized financial systems, laying the groundwork for the broader blockchain and cryptocurrency movement. The mystery surrounding Nakamoto’s true identity adds to the intrigue, as many attempts to create digital currencies before Bitcoin faced resistance from authorities. However, Nakamoto’s decision to remain anonymous behind a pseudonym has sparked considerable interest and speculation.

In the “most influential crypto changemaker” category, which focuses on individuals who have pushed the boundaries and sparked transformative changes in the industry, 38% of participants named Changpeng Zhao (CZ), co-founder and former CEO of Binance, as the most influential figure. CZ’s influence on the expansion of blockchain and Web3 technologies is widely acknowledged, with many praising his innovative mindset, leadership, and ability to build trust within the cryptocurrency community. Other prominent figures in this category include Vitalik Buterin, who garnered 12% of the votes for his contributions to Ethereum, and high-profile personalities like Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

The “Best Crypto Builder” category focused on recognizing developers, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are constructing the infrastructure and protocols shaping the blockchain landscape. Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, was named the best crypto builder by 42% of the respondents. Buterin’s role in the creation and development of Ethereum as a “distributed world computer” and his pioneering work on smart contract functionality have been central to the growth of the platform. Ethereum’s ecosystem has experienced rapid expansion, introducing new features that have helped increase financial freedom for millions globally.

Binance Highlights Top Crypto Podcasts And Most Influential Women In Crypto

Cryptocurrency podcasts have become an essential tool for staying informed about the latest in Web3, offering expert analysis, industry trends, and detailed discussions on blockchain applications.

The Pomp Podcast, hosted by Anthony Pompliano, takes the lead with 38% of the votes. Pomp’s podcast, along with his newsletter, covers a broad range of topics such as Bitcoin, business, finance, and technology, making it a key resource for those interested in the cryptocurrency sector.

Unchained, which earned 10% of the votes, takes second place. Known for its deep dives into the broader impact of cryptocurrency and its evolving developments, Unchained remains a favorite within the community.

Bankless, a podcast focused on educational content about navigating the complexities of cryptocurrencies, secures third place. With a particular emphasis on decentralized finance (DeFi), Bankless provides valuable insights for those looking to explore cryptocurrency in greater depth. Despite facing some controversy due to its involvement in the Aiccelerate DAO token launch, Bankless continues to be a widely respected source of information within the ecosystem.

Additionally, acknowledging the contributions of women leaders and entrepreneurs in the success of Binance, the survey also highlights female figures in the cryptocurrency space.

Elizabeth Stark, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightning Labs, was named the most influential woman in Web3, receiving 40% of the votes. Stark’s leadership in launching the Lightning Network in 2018 aimed to make cryptocurrency transactions faster and more affordable. She has been a leading advocate for Bitcoin’s scalability while ensuring the core principles of decentralization and security remain intact. Under her guidance, Lightning Labs introduced innovative products like Taro, which enables the use of stablecoins and assets on Bitcoin via the Lightning Network.

Other notable women who were recognized include Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinShares, an influential investor and strategist advocating for digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi); Hester Peirce, the pro-crypto SEC Commissioner known as “Crypto Mom”; and Yi He, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Service Officer at Binance, whose empathetic leadership has made her a respected figure in the community.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow, recognizing and celebrating these pioneering women serves to inspire progress and further development within the space.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson