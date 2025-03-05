Binance To Adjust Spot API Request Weight On March 10

In Brief Binance has announced an upcoming update to the request weight limits for specific REST and WebSocket API endpoints on Spot API, scheduled to take effect on March 10.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced an upcoming update to the request weight limits for specific REST and WebSocket (WS) API endpoints on the Binance Spot API, scheduled to take effect on March 10, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC).

As outlined in the announcement, the affected endpoints include the REST API at `api/v3/aggTrades` and the WebSocket (WS) API at `trades.aggregate`. The current request weight for these endpoints is set at 2 and will be increased to 4 following the update. Request weight refers to the computational cost of an API call, meaning users will need to consider these adjustments when planning their API usage.

In order to receive real-time aggregated trade data without the need for frequent API polling, users can utilize the `<symbol>@aggTrade` WebSocket Stream. When using this stream, the `<symbol>` parameter must be entered in lowercase (e.g., `btcusdt@aggTrade`) to ensure proper functionality.

The update will not affect trading activities. In cases where discrepancies arise between translated versions of this announcement and the original English version, the English version should be considered the most reliable source of information.

Binance Spot API: What Is It?

The Binance Spot API is a collection of programming interfaces designed to enable developers to interact seamlessly with Binance’s Spot Trading platform. By integrating these APIs, users can automate trading strategies, access real-time market data, manage their accounts, and execute trades programmatically, eliminating the need for manual input.

This API offers a range of functionalities to enhance trading efficiency. It provides market data endpoints that allow users to retrieve both real-time and historical trading information, including price updates, order book depth, recent transactions, and candlestick data. Additionally, the API facilitates account management and trading execution, enabling users to place, track, and manage orders while handling asset withdrawals efficiently.

For those engaged in margin trading, the API includes dedicated endpoints that support borrowing and repayment of assets, allowing traders to leverage their positions. Furthermore, real-time user data streams are available through WebSocket connections, providing instant updates on account activity and executed trades.

The Binance API is designed to accommodate developers working with various programming languages, including Python, Java, Node.js, .NET, and Ruby.

Beyond Spot trading, Binance’s API extends to Margin, Futures, and Options trading, offering access to over 300 digital and fiat currencies. Binance provides a dedicated testing environment, comprehensive API documentation, and sample code in multiple programming languages, ensuring developers have the necessary resources for seamless integration.

