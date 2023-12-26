Binance Unveils Launchpool Project Sleepless AI for BNB, FDUSD and TUSD Staking

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance launched the new Launchpool project Sleepless AI—a Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI) gaming platform enabling users to stake BNB, FDUSD, and TUSD in a separate pool for token farming.

The staking webpage is scheduled to go live at 08:00 on December 28, 2023, approximately 24 hours before the Launchpool begins.

Additionally, Binance is set to launch $AI tokens at 18:00 on January 4, 2024, initiating trading for AI/BTC, AI/USDT, AI/BNB, AI/FDUSD, AI/TUSD, and AI/TRY trading pairs.

The farming period will extend for seven days, starting from 00:00 (UTC) on December 28, 2023, to 23:59 (UTC) on January 3, 2024.

Sleepless AI gaming platform aims to bring innovation to the gaming industry by leveraging AI and blockchain technology. The platform features its native utility token, Sleepless AI ($AI), utilized for top-up discounts, in-game purchases, governance, fee accrual, and in-game player-killing.

In the game, users have the opportunity to create a virtual friend with whom they can interact through a website or app, engaging in activities such as conversation, changing outfits, and feeding. This virtual friend serves as an integral part of daily life, offering reminders of the weather or functioning as a daily alarm clock.

Moreover, Sleepless AI also announced on X (Twitter) that it has completed a new undisclosed round of financing led by Folius Ventures.

Folius Ventures lead new round in Sleepless AI Labs



Sleepless AI (developer of HIM and HER) emerges as a groundbreaking Web3+AI gaming studio, ingeniously blending artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Their mission is to offer unparalleled emotional support and… pic.twitter.com/1AIRj7De8t — Sleepless AI (@SleeplessAI_Lab) December 26, 2023

Sleepless AI is the 42nd project on Binance Launchpool, having raised 3.7 million through three rounds of private token sales, where 7.6% of the AI total token supply has been sold. The latest valuation for Sleepless AI stands at $200 million.

Binance Launchpool Expands Portfolio

Binance Launchpool is an initiative aimed at introducing and incubating innovative blockchain projects. Through Launchpool, users gain the opportunity to participate in token farming and staking activities, supporting and engaging with emerging projects within the Binance ecosystem.

In a recent development, Binance introduced another project–Fusionist (ACE), designed for staking and farming. ACE serves as the native token of Endurance, a decentralized game blockchain that hosts the Web3 AAA game Fusionist.

Binance Launchpool continues to drive innovation by launching more projects, marking a significant step towards integrating Web3, AI, and blockchain in the gaming industry. The latest launch of Sleepless AI expands its portfolio, contributing to the growth and diversity of the Binance ecosystem.

