Binance To Add Across Protocol And Orca’s Tokens To Earn, Buy Crypto, Convert, Margin, And Futures

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced it has added Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA) tokens to Binance Simple Earn, “Buy Crypto,” Binance Convert, Binance Margin, Binance Auto-Invest, and Binance Futures.

ACX and ORCA are already available on Binance Simple Earn Flexible Products and are open for subscription. Starting at 10:00 UTC on December 9th, users will be able to purchase these tokens through Binance Auto-Invest using various payment options such as Visa, MasterCard, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. Additionally, users can buy and sell ACX and ORCA with wallet balances directly from the “Buy Crypto” page within one hour of their listing on Binance Spot.

Trading opportunities for ACX and ORCA will also expand. Users can trade these tokens against BTC, USDT, and other supported tokens on Binance Convert at zero fees starting one hour after their Spot listing. Binance Margin will introduce ACX and ORCA as borrowable assets on both Cross and Isolated Margin, along with the ACX/USDT and ORCA/USDT pairs, effective at 15:00 UTC.

For futures traders, Binance Futures will launch the USD-M ACX Perpetual Contract and USD-M ORCA Perpetual Contract at 15:00 UTC, allowing leverage of up to 75x. The initial funding rate for both contracts will range from +2.00% to -2.00%, with settlements occurring every four hours.

Binance announced earlier today the upcoming listing of ACX and ORCA. Tokens have been listed and are now available for trading on its platform.

Across And Orca Tokens Surge Over 170% And 138% Ahead Of Binance Listing

Across is a cross-chain token bridge designed for efficiency and security, utilizing UMA’s optimistic oracle for verification. The protocol features a single liquidity pool, a competitive relayer system, and a no-slippage fee structure, making it highly capital-efficient. Transfers are processed rapidly through optimistic verification while maintaining strong security standards. Unlike some other bridges, Across ensures that liquidity providers (LPs) and users are not exposed to protocol or finality risks, delivering a secure and seamless bridging experience.

As of the current writing, ACX is trading at $1.68, reflecting a significant increase of over 171.84% within the past 24 hours, based on data provided by CoinMarketCap.

On the other hand, Orca is a decentralized exchange (DEX) operating on Solana and Eclipse. It stands out due to its implementation of a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLMM), which offers advanced functionality similar to constant-product market makers. Orca prioritizes accessibility, providing a user-friendly platform for traders, LPs with varying levels of expertise, and developers building within the ecosystem.

ORCA is trading at $9.14, marking a substantial rise of over 138.70% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

