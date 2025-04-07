Binance Partners With Worldpay To Integrate Apple Pay And Google Pay

In Brief Binance has partnered with Worldpay to integrate Apple Pay and Google Pay into its fiat onramp ecosystem, enabling users to purchase crypto using credit or debit cards linked to these wallets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a partnership with global payments technology provider Worldpay to integrate two widely used digital wallets—Apple Pay and Google Pay—into its fiat onramp ecosystem. This integration allows Binance users to purchase cryptocurrencies using credit or debit cards linked to these wallets, either through the desktop platform or the Binance application.

Worldpay is a global payment processing company that offers solutions to facilitate electronic payments for businesses and financial institutions worldwide. It processes more than 40 billion transactions annually across 146 countries and 135 currencies, making it a key player in the payment processing industry.

By incorporating Apple Pay and Google Pay into its platform, Binance enhances the fiat-to-crypto experience, aligning with the convenience and speed that users are accustomed to in their everyday digital payment interactions.

Furthermore, in the context of decentralized finance and blockchain technology, the importance of fiat-to-crypto gateways should not be underestimated. These onramps are essential in bridging traditional financial systems with the Web3 ecosystem and play a crucial role in onboarding new users into the cryptocurrency space.

These onramps are particularly valuable for individuals who are unbanked or underbanked, providing them with access to financial tools that were previously unavailable to them. By offering familiar, trusted payment methods, users can enter the cryptocurrency world with greater ease and confidence.

In addition, the integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay goes beyond a simple technical update; it reflects Binance’s commitment to meeting users where they are, facilitating Web3 adoption on their terms.

With digital wallets becoming the preferred payment method for millions of consumers globally, this integration allows users to explore cryptocurrencies in the same simple and secure manner they engage with other trusted e-commerce platforms. This is particularly important in regions where credit card use is limited but mobile device penetration is high. By supporting the most widely adopted digital wallets, Binance makes it easier for new users to explore digital assets with tools they already know and trust, ultimately creating a smoother and more intuitive onramp into the world of cryptocurrencies.

Binance Expands Global Reach And User Engagement With Enhanced Fiat And P2P Services

Binance is recognized for its high trading volume and large user base. Operating in over 100 countries, it serves more than 250 million users, providing a secure, transparent, and efficient trading environment. The platform is well-regarded for its robust security measures, investor protections, and broad selection of digital assets. In addition to trading services, Binance offers a variety of products, including financial solutions, educational resources, research initiatives, social impact programs, payment services, institutional offerings, and Web3 innovations.

Over the past year, Binance made notable progress in expanding its fiat and peer-to-peer (P2P) services. By the end of the year, users had access to cryptocurrency via more than 1,000 different payment methods, spanning over 125 fiat currencies. This extensive network allowed users to transact in their local currencies without the need for unnecessary conversions or platform switches.

The company also prioritized geographic inclusion, launching services in more than 20 new countries and extending access to cryptocurrencies in areas where traditional financial infrastructure is still developing. One key initiative was the integration of mobile money systems across nine countries in West and Central Africa, facilitating access to the digital economy for individuals in regions with limited banking options.

In order to support this international expansion, Binance introduced 18 new fiat channels designed for both retail and corporate users. These channels included options such as bank transfers, card payments, mobile wallets, and local providers, ensuring the platform’s services were accessible and relevant to a diverse range of users.

The results of these efforts have been evident not only in terms of reach but also in user retention. More than 60% of active Fiat and P2P users in 2024 completed repeat transactions, indicating that the platform offers a smooth, reliable, and appealing experience that encourages long-term engagement.

