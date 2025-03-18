en en
News Report Technology
March 18, 2025

Binance HODLer Airdrops Introduces Bubblemaps, Enabling Users To Earn BMT Through Retroactive BNB Simple Earn Subscriptions

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 18, 2025 at 8:15 am Updated: March 18, 2025 at 8:15 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 18, 2025 at 8:15 am

In Brief

Binance has announced the 12th project on its HODLer Airdrops page, Bubblemaps, enabling users who have subscribed their BNB to Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields products to become eligible for the airdrop distribution.

Binance Adds Bubblemaps To HODLer Airdrops, Allowing Users To Earn BMT Through Retroactive BNB Simple Earn Subscriptions

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the 12th project on its HODLer Airdrops page, Bubblemaps (BMT). Users who subscribed their BNB to Simple Earn (Flexible and/or Locked) or On-Chain Yields products between March 2nd, 00:00 UTC and March 6th, 23:59 UTC will be eligible for the airdrop distribution. 

Binance will list BMT at 15:00 UTC on March 18th, opening trading for BMT against USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY pairs. The seed tag will be applied to BMT, and users can begin depositing BMT for trading preparation 2 hours before the listing.

Bubblemaps is a blockchain data visualization tool that uses colorful circle maps to highlight key details such as token distribution and uneven governance token ownership. The BMT token powers Bubblemaps‘ Intel Desk feature, allowing BMT holders to vote on which cryptocurrencies Bubblemaps should investigate. Additionally, BMT is used as a reward for those whose proposals are selected for investigation.

The total supply of the BMT token is 1 billion, with 30,000,000 BMT, or 3% of the total supply, allocated for token rewards. An additional 30,000,000 BMT will be allocated for marketing campaigns in batches, starting 6 months after the spot listing. Further details will be announced separately.

Circulating supply of BMT upon listing on Binance will be 261,568,133 BMT, or 26.15% of the maximum token supply.

Binance HODLer Airdrops: What Is It? 

It is a program that rewards BNB holders with token airdrops based on historical snapshots of their BNB balances. By subscribing BNB to Simple Earn, users automatically become eligible for HODLer Airdrops, as well as additional rewards from Launchpool and Megadrop. Similarly, subscribing BNB to On-Chain Yields also qualifies users for HODLer Airdrops and Launchpool rewards. 

Unlike other earning methods that require continuous participation, HODLer Airdrops provide retroactive rewards, offering a straightforward way to earn extra tokens. By subscribing BNB to Simple Earn products and/or On-Chain Yields, users can automatically become eligible for token rewards.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.