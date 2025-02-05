en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
February 05, 2025

Berachain Joins Binance HODLer Airdrop, Offering BERA For Retroactive BNB Simple Earn Subscriptions

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 05, 2025 at 9:06 am Updated: February 05, 2025 at 9:06 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 05, 2025 at 9:06 am

In Brief

Binance announced the addition of Berachain to its HODLer Airdrops program, rewarding users who subscribed their BNB to Simple Earn products between January 22nd and 26th.

Berachain Joins Binance HODLer Airdrop, Offering BERA For Retroactive BNB Simple Earn Subscriptions

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the addition of Berachain (BERA), an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, as the seventh project featured in its HODLer Airdrops program. This initiative rewards users who subscribed their BNB to Simple Earn products between January 22nd, at 00:00 (UTC), and January 26th, at 23:59 (UTC). The distribution details for the airdrop are expected to be available within 12 hours, and eligible users will receive BERA tokens in their Spot Accounts at least one hour before trading begins.

Starting at 13:00 (UTC) on February 6th, Binance will list BERA and open trading pairs against BTC, USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY.

Berachain is a high-performance blockchain designed to optimize scalability and efficiency. It operates on a Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism and is built using the modular, EVM-focused BeaconKit framework. The BERA token has two core functions within the Berachain ecosystem: it is used to pay transaction fees, acting as the blockchain’s gas token, and to stake in order to activate validator nodes.

At launch, Berachain’s initial token supply will be 500 million BERA, with a non-capped total supply and an annual inflation rate of 10%, based on its emission model. As part of the HODLer Airdrops program, 10 million BERA, or 2% of the initial supply, will be distributed to users, while an additional 5 million BERA will be allocated to marketing campaigns, released in phases starting 12 months after the spot listing. Further details on these allocations will be provided in a separate announcement.

Upon listing on Binance, the circulating supply of BERA will be 107,480,000 tokens, representing 21.5% of the initial total supply.

What Are Binance HODLer Airdrops And How To Participate?

Binance HODLer Airdrops is a reward program designed for BNB holders, offering token airdrops based on historical snapshots of their BNB balances. Users who subscribe their BNB to Simple Earn products automatically qualify for these airdrops, in addition to potential rewards from Binance’s Launchpool and Megadrop initiatives.

Unlike other earning mechanisms that may require active participation, HODLer Airdrops distribute rewards retroactively, making it a passive and straightforward way for users to accumulate additional tokens. By subscribing BNB to Simple Earn products—whether Flexible or Locked—users ensure automatic eligibility for the program.

In order to participate, users can navigate to the [Earn] section on Binance and search for BNB. By subscribing to Simple Earn, they enable Binance to take multiple snapshots of their balances throughout each hour. These snapshots, which capture both individual and total pool balances, are used to determine each user’s hourly average holdings in Simple Earn products. Binance will then analyze historical snapshots taken at random times after the announcement to calculate individual rewards.

Eligible users will receive their HODLer Airdrop rewards directly in their Spot Accounts within 24 hours after the official announcement of the airdrop distribution.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Hex Trust Raises Over $100M In Strategic Funding Round Led By Morgan Creek Digital

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2025

What’s Next for Crypto Under Trump? AI & Crypto Experts Weigh In

by Victoria d'Este
February 05, 2025

0G Foundation Announces $88.88M Ecosystem Growth Program To Accelerate AI Agent Creation

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2025

Blocksquare Unveils MiCAR-Aligned Real Estate Tokenization Framework

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Hex Trust Raises Over $100M In Strategic Funding Round Led By Morgan Creek Digital

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2025

0G Foundation Announces $88.88M Ecosystem Growth Program To Accelerate AI Agent Creation

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2025

Blocksquare Unveils MiCAR-Aligned Real Estate Tokenization Framework

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2025

Flare Hosts AI Hackathon At UC Berkeley In Partnership With Google Cloud

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Hex Trust Raises Over $100M In Strategic Funding Round Led By Morgan Creek Digital
Business News Report Technology
Hex Trust Raises Over $100M In Strategic Funding Round Led By Morgan Creek Digital
by Alisa Davidson
February 5, 2025
What’s Next for Crypto Under Trump? AI & Crypto Experts Weigh In
Opinion Business Markets Technology
What’s Next for Crypto Under Trump? AI & Crypto Experts Weigh In
by Victoria d'Este
February 5, 2025
0G Foundation Announces $88.88M Ecosystem Growth Program To Accelerate AI Agent Creation
News Report Technology
0G Foundation Announces $88.88M Ecosystem Growth Program To Accelerate AI Agent Creation
by Alisa Davidson
February 5, 2025
Blocksquare Unveils MiCAR-Aligned Real Estate Tokenization Framework
Business News Report Technology
Blocksquare Unveils MiCAR-Aligned Real Estate Tokenization Framework
by Alisa Davidson
February 5, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.