Berachain Joins Binance HODLer Airdrop, Offering BERA For Retroactive BNB Simple Earn Subscriptions

In Brief Binance announced the addition of Berachain to its HODLer Airdrops program, rewarding users who subscribed their BNB to Simple Earn products between January 22nd and 26th.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the addition of Berachain (BERA), an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, as the seventh project featured in its HODLer Airdrops program. This initiative rewards users who subscribed their BNB to Simple Earn products between January 22nd, at 00:00 (UTC), and January 26th, at 23:59 (UTC). The distribution details for the airdrop are expected to be available within 12 hours, and eligible users will receive BERA tokens in their Spot Accounts at least one hour before trading begins.

Starting at 13:00 (UTC) on February 6th, Binance will list BERA and open trading pairs against BTC, USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY.

Berachain is a high-performance blockchain designed to optimize scalability and efficiency. It operates on a Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism and is built using the modular, EVM-focused BeaconKit framework. The BERA token has two core functions within the Berachain ecosystem: it is used to pay transaction fees, acting as the blockchain’s gas token, and to stake in order to activate validator nodes.

At launch, Berachain’s initial token supply will be 500 million BERA, with a non-capped total supply and an annual inflation rate of 10%, based on its emission model. As part of the HODLer Airdrops program, 10 million BERA, or 2% of the initial supply, will be distributed to users, while an additional 5 million BERA will be allocated to marketing campaigns, released in phases starting 12 months after the spot listing. Further details on these allocations will be provided in a separate announcement.

Upon listing on Binance, the circulating supply of BERA will be 107,480,000 tokens, representing 21.5% of the initial total supply.

What Are Binance HODLer Airdrops And How To Participate?

Binance HODLer Airdrops is a reward program designed for BNB holders, offering token airdrops based on historical snapshots of their BNB balances. Users who subscribe their BNB to Simple Earn products automatically qualify for these airdrops, in addition to potential rewards from Binance’s Launchpool and Megadrop initiatives.

Unlike other earning mechanisms that may require active participation, HODLer Airdrops distribute rewards retroactively, making it a passive and straightforward way for users to accumulate additional tokens. By subscribing BNB to Simple Earn products—whether Flexible or Locked—users ensure automatic eligibility for the program.

In order to participate, users can navigate to the [Earn] section on Binance and search for BNB. By subscribing to Simple Earn, they enable Binance to take multiple snapshots of their balances throughout each hour. These snapshots, which capture both individual and total pool balances, are used to determine each user’s hourly average holdings in Simple Earn products. Binance will then analyze historical snapshots taken at random times after the announcement to calculate individual rewards.

Eligible users will receive their HODLer Airdrop rewards directly in their Spot Accounts within 24 hours after the official announcement of the airdrop distribution.

