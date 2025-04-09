Binance Announces LDUSDT: Reward-Bearing Margin Asset For Binance Simple Earn USDT Flexible Product Subscribers

In Brief Binance’s newest reward-bearing margin asset lets users earn APR rewards from Simple Earn USDT Flexible Products while making it available for trading futures simultaneously.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the upcoming launch of LDUSDT, a new reward-bearing margin asset. LDUSDT allows users of the Binance Simple Earn USDT Flexible Product to convert their subscribed USDT Flexible assets into margin assets for futures trading, while still earning Real-Time APR Rewards at the same prevailing rate. This provides users with the opportunity to continue benefiting from rewards while engaging in margin trading.

“After the launch of our first reward-bearing margin asset, BFUSD, was positively received by users, we are pleased to introduce yet another product to bring more utility to our users. LDUSDT increases capital efficiency for users and lets them put their assets to work as both a reward-earning and liquid trading margin asset, all while retaining flexibility to redeploy their capital at any time,” said Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance, in a written statement. “Our Futures and Earn products are among the most popular in the market, and LDUSDT is a useful way to help our users explore more opportunities on Binance,” he added.

LDUSDT, Binance’s second reward-bearing non-stablecoin margin asset after BFUSD, offers users more options and benefits. With LDUSDT, users can now earn rewards through Binance Earn while also using BFUSD to receive passive rewards from funding fees and staking income.

How To Start Earning Rewards With LDUSDT?

Users who have subscribed their USDT to Binance Earn’s Simple Earn Flexible Products can visit the LDUSDT page and use the Swap function to convert their USDT Flexible assets to LDUSDT at the applicable conversion rate. Once converted, LDUSDT will automatically be transferred into the user’s futures account balance.

Afterward, users can enable Multi-Asset Mode on the futures trading page and select LDUSDT as a margin asset for USD-M perpetual futures. By doing so, they will begin to accrue rewards on their LDUSDT margin assets at the Real-Time APR rate, thereby growing their trading assets’ value. Users can swap their LDUSDT back into USDT Flexible assets through the USD-M wallet at any time, and their USDT will be deposited directly into their Earn wallet. This setup ensures that users maintain flexibility and control over how they deploy their capital.

Binance Earn currently has over 10 million active users and saw a 144% increase in Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2024. Binance Futures also experienced growth, with a 106.2% rise in average daily futures transactions and a 19.4% increase in average daily futures volume in the same year. Binance Futures remains the largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchange by trading volume and consistently ranks among the top exchanges in terms of liquidity.

