Ben Zhou Highlights Bybit’s Role In Advancing RWAs And Stablecoins In Global Finance

In Brief At the BGA Scaling Summit, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou emphasized the growing importance of real-world assets and stablecoins in transforming digital finance and integrating blockchain with traditional financial systems.

At the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) Scaling Summit in Singapore, held as a side event during TOKEN2049, Bybit Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou outlined his perspective on the future of digital finance, emphasizing a shift from speculative activity toward practical applications supported by real-world assets (RWA) and stablecoins. Ben Zhou noted that tokenized assets and stablecoins have progressed from experimental ideas to essential elements of the global financial infrastructure.

The RWA market has grown more than 400% over the past three years, rising from $5 billion in 2022 to over $30 billion in 2025. Private credit and U.S. Treasuries account for the largest portions of this growth, at $14.7 billion and $7.3 billion respectively. Major global institutions such as BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and JPMorgan are leading this expansion, while forecasts from McKinsey and Standard Chartered suggest that tokenized assets could reach between $4 trillion and $30 trillion over the next decade.

At the same time, stablecoins have become central to on-chain transactions, with market capitalization surpassing $300 billion as of September 2025. Cross-border payments using blockchain-based settlement solutions increased by more than 1,000% in the first half of the year as financial institutions continue to adopt these technologies.

“Stablecoins and tokenized assets are no longer ideas for the future — they are the building blocks of a more efficient and transparent global financial system,” Ben Zhou said during his speech.

He also highlighted the growing role of payment giants such as Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, and Stripe, which are now integrating stablecoin settlements into their global networks. “When companies that serve hundreds of millions of users embrace blockchain payments, we are seeing a fundamental shift in how money moves around the world,” he added.

Bybit’s Strategic Role In Shaping The Future Financial Landscape

Bybit continues to advance the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology. Ben Zhou highlighted several initiatives demonstrating the company’s role in this transformation. The platform has established a dedicated B2B and institutional unit to serve enterprise clients. In partnership with QNB Group, DMZ Finance, and Standard Chartered, Bybit became the first exchange to accept a DFSA-approved tokenized money market fund as collateral. The company is also expanding USDC adoption and liquidity through a strategic revenue-sharing partnership with Circle. Additionally, Bybit has introduced gold tokenization on the TON blockchain and launched new treasury bill products under Bybit Earn, further showcasing its focus on real-world asset innovation.

“Bybit’s mission is to connect traditional finance with the blockchain economy,” Ben Zhou said in a written statement. “The future belongs to those who see blockchain not as a replacement for traditional finance, but as a tool to strengthen it. When history looks back, it will show how this technology fulfilled its promise, creating a more inclusive, transparent, and resilient financial system for all,” he added.

