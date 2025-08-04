Bybit’s Ben Zhou Invites Community To Rewrite Their Own Success In Mid-Year Keynote Livestream

In Brief Bybit will host a livestream keynote on August 6, where CEO Ben Zhou will unveil strategic updates, highlight 2025 milestones, and explore the platform’s role in shaping the future of decentralized finance.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced an exclusive livestream keynote featuring its co-founder and CEO, Ben Zhou, aimed at outlining the platform’s upcoming strategic developments within the evolving crypto landscape.

The event, titled “Keynote with Ben: Reshaping what’s next, Bit by Bit,” will review the company’s activities during the first half of 2025, underscore its focus on safety and technological innovation, and provide a platform for addressing key questions surrounding Bybit’s continued growth amid industry challenges. The keynote will also highlight the role of the broader community in shaping the future of digital assets. The event will be held at 8:00 AM UTC on August 6th. Registration is now open.

As the cryptocurrency sector approaches a pivotal stage in its development, the role of long-term strategic direction becomes increasingly important in distinguishing leading platforms from the rest. This keynote will examine Bybit’s accomplishments to date in 2025, including several industry milestones, while also introducing forthcoming platform updates and product launches. The announcements are expected to reflect Bybit’s broader commitment to a blockchain-powered future designed to promote greater accessibility and redefined success metrics within the digital asset ecosystem.

Bybit Highlights 2025 Milestones Ahead Of August Keynote, Showcasing CeDeFi Growth, Global Expansion, And Community Engagement

Throughout 2025, Bybit marked a series of regulatory and product advancements that contributed to a broader transformation of the centralized-decentralized finance (CeDeFi) model. The company’s growth extended across multiple sectors and regions, with key developments including industry-first innovations in Spot trading, the launch of a unique crypto-based wealth management solution, and an updated integration between Bybit Card and Bybit Pay. Additionally, the establishment of a new headquarters within the European Union reinforced its global operational presence.

Bybit is also engaging with its user base offline, embarking on a summer tour across Europe and Asia to recognize its global community. As part of this initiative, the company will participate in major events such as CCCC Lisbon and the BGAwards at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where individuals contributing to the advancement of blockchain and crypto technologies will be honored.

The upcoming livestream keynote will feature insights from Ben Zhou, focusing on Bybit’s mission and his perspective on how blockchain innovations can be harnessed for practical, real-world applications.

Prior to and during the livestream, viewers will have the opportunity to interact directly with the platform by submitting questions for Ben. Participants will be eligible for prizes from a 9,000 USDT pool. In anticipation of the keynote on August 6, 2025, a structured rewards program has been launched, offering five distinct engagement opportunities for the broader community.

