Bybit Enhances MNT Functionality For Institutional Clients

In Brief Bybit has launched an institutional benefits program integrating Mantle (MNT) to provide enhanced leverage, extended loan terms, and advanced trading features for institutional clients.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced a new institutional benefits program that provides premium trading and lending capabilities for clients holding Mantle (MNT). This initiative represents a further evolution of MNT from an ecosystem token to a versatile asset, offering exclusive advantages for Bybit’s institutional traders.

The integration of MNT into Bybit Institutional enhances how clients can utilize the token on the platform, including access to greater leverage, longer loan terms, and advanced trading features. As part of the Bybit x MNT Roadmap, the program will become available to eligible clients starting September 20th.

Originally launched as Mantle’s native token, MNT now plays a central role in institutional activity across Bybit’s ecosystem. The program integrates MNT more deeply into institutional trading infrastructure and wealth management approaches, while continuing to support existing retail-focused features, providing opportunities for traders at all levels to utilize the token within its expanding utility ecosystem.

Bybit Institutional Program Unlocks Enhanced Leverage, Extended Loan Terms, And Seamless MNT Utility For Clients

Bybit’s institutional program offers clients enhanced leverage, extended loan terms, and streamlined access to benefits through MNT pledges. Institutional clients can unlock higher leverage across trading products, with spot margin trading reaching up to 8x, perpetual USDT pairs up to 5x, and institutional loans up to 10x leverage, scaled according to the amount of MNT pledged.

Larger MNT commitments also provide access to longer fixed-term loan rates, with tiered terms ranging from two months for 500,000 MNT pledges, three months for 1 million MNT, and four months for 1.5 million MNT or more, supporting greater stability and planning for institutional strategies. Benefits are activated efficiently: clients acquire MNT via Bybit’s spot trading, Convert services, or OTC desk, notify their relationship manager after pledging, and receive activation the next business day through MMNT token issuance.

Built on Mantle’s Ethereum Layer 2 architecture, which delivers high performance and reduced gas fees, MNT has grown from an ecosystem token into a critical component of blockchain infrastructure. Its expanding utility across DeFi, GameFi, and Real World Assets (RWAs) highlights its increasing role in connecting institutional finance with decentralized technology on Bybit.

