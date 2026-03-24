Balancer Labs Co-Founder Announces Gradual Wind-Down As Core Team Transitions To Balancer OpCo

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Fernando Martinelli announced the gradual shutdown of Balancer Labs due to financial, legal, and structural challenges, while the Balancer protocol shifts toward a leaner, decentralized operating model.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) automated market maker (AMM) Balancer co-founder Fernando Martinelli has announced plans to gradually wind down Balancer Labs, citing financial strain, legal risks, and structural inefficiencies following a difficult period for the decentralized finance platform.

In a public statement, Martinelli described the past six months as the most challenging since the protocol’s inception, referencing a November 2025 security breach, reputational setbacks, and declining token performance. He indicated that these factors prompted a reassessment of the organization’s future and its responsibilities to stakeholders, including token holders, liquidity providers, and contributors.

The decision to dissolve Balancer Labs reflects concerns that maintaining a centralized corporate entity has become unsustainable. According to the statement, ongoing legal exposure tied to the exploit and the absence of stable revenue streams have turned the entity into a liability. At the same time, the broader Balancer ecosystem has evolved toward decentralized governance through its DAO and associated operational structures, reducing the need for a traditional company overseeing development.

Strategic Shift Toward Decentralized Governance and Operational Restructuring

Core team members are expected to transition into a new operational framework under Balancer OpCo, pending governance approval. Community proposals outlining future operations and restructuring are anticipated to be presented for a vote.

Despite the closure of Balancer Labs, Martinelli did not advocate for shutting down the protocol itself. He noted that the platform continues to generate measurable revenue, suggesting that its technical infrastructure remains functional. The primary issue, he stated, lies in an unsustainable economic model rather than in the underlying technology.

Proposed reforms include eliminating token emissions, restructuring fee distribution to strengthen the DAO treasury, simplifying governance mechanisms, and reducing operational costs. Additional measures involve offering token holders a structured exit option and narrowing the project’s product focus to core offerings.

Martinelli confirmed that he will step away from any formal role once the wind-down process is complete, though he expressed continued confidence in the remaining team and the protocol’s long-term potential. He emphasized that the coming year will be critical in determining whether the restructured model can achieve sustainability and regain market confidence.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

